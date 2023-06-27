Life in plastic, it's fantastic!

The real-life version of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is available for a limited number of overnight stays this summer on Airbnb — and while Barbie is busy promoting the upcoming “Barbie” movie, Ken is taking over hosting duties.

The more pink, the better! Joyce Lee / Hogwash Studios

A life-size replica of Barbie’s hot pink house in Malibu, California, will be available to book for two individual one-night stays this summer, Airbnb announced June 26.

The hot pink wonderland is full of fun details, including an infinity pool with “Ken” pool floats, a pink waterslide and plenty of Ken and Barbie-approved accessories, from surfboards to a life-size horse.

This Malibu DreamHouse listing has been around for a few years now, with Airbnb hosting stays at the Barbie mansion back in 2019.

But now, the oceanfront home has been renovated to fully embrace all things pink and Barbie.

We are feeling the Kenergy. Joyce Lee / Hogwash Studios

Guests will stay in Ken’s bedroom, a violently pink oasis dotted with Ken-tastic decorative touches, including a cowhide rug and a cowboy hat neon sign.

There’s also an outdoor disco area, perfect for a choreographed dance party with a bespoke song.

The dance floor is ready. Joyce Lee / Hogwash Studios

Airbnb also notes that guests will take home “a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.”

The Malibu DreamHouse will be available to book for two separate, overnight stays for up to two people on July 21 and July 22, 2023.

The stays are free of charge, although Airbnb notes that guests will need to arrange their own transportation to and from Malibu.

The company also says “everyone in Barbie Land” can request to book Ken’s room in the Malibu DreamHouse beginning July 17 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

The overnight stays are timed to the July 21 release of the “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.