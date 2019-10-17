If you grew up playing with Barbie dolls, your childhood dream is about to come true.
The famous Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse has been replicated into a life-sized mansion, and it’s even better than we could have imagined. The best part? You can actually stay overnight and have a sleepover!
To celebrate Barbie’s 60th anniversary, the toy brand has teamed up with Airbnb to offer one lucky guest and up to three friends a one-time, two-night stay starting Oct. 27 for just $60 a night. So grab your girlfriends, daughters or even your own Ken and get ready for the ultimate slumber party retreat.
Located in the heart of Malibu, California, the luxurious home is decked out in Barbie-esque decor — i.e., lots of pink and pastels.
But this house is more grown-up than you might expect. The house includes an outdoor dining area as well as an infinity pool with views of the California coast.
There’s even a meditation terrace where you can relax after a long day of lounging by the pool.
And, of course, you’ll find a chic office since Barbie holds many jobs and probably has to do some work to do.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, all beautifully decorated with those classy Barbie-style touches.
You might want to spend some extra time in her massive walk-in closet though, which features some of Barbie’s best outfits from 60 years of incredible careers and fashion choices.
But the house is just a fraction of the experience.
According to the listing, guests will also receive a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, along with hair makeovers from hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective.
And you'll also receive a one-on-one fencing lesson with Ibtihaj Muhammad, the Olympic fencer who became the first Muslim-American woman to wear a hijab while competing for Team USA and has her own Barbie. Plus, you'll also have a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef.
There's even a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.
The life-size Dreamhouse will be available to book on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT. Find out more at airbnb.com/barbie.