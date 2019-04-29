OK, it’s not actually made out of a real veggie, but it sure does look like one. The 28-foot long, 12-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall structure is created from steel, plaster and concrete.

It was originally built as a promotion tool for Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) Big Idaho Potato Tour and traveled across 48 states over seven years bolted to a flatbed trailer. But now it’s taking a much needed break as it rests in a field in South Boise, Idaho, ready to host adventurers and carb-lovers alike.

Kristie Wolfe, a former member of the Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour team, is the mastermind behind the conversion. A tiny home builder who created a Washington state “hobbit hole” that’s listed on Airbnb and featured by TODAY Home in 2016, Wolfe was the one who turned the potato structure into a home.

“When Kristie presented her vision for the potato, the IPC unanimously agreed to donate it to her,” Frank Muir, president and CEO, IPC, said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. “Based on the success of her other tiny houses we had no doubt the Big Idaho Potato Hotel could eventually become one of the biggest attractions in Idaho, further promoting the state’s most important agricultural commodity.”

And who knew potato houses could be so chic?

The potato has electricity, including power outlets for all your modern devices. Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

The spud’s new interior features clean white walls made of 10-inch thick expanding foam that keeps it energy efficient, a custom queen-size bed, built-in wall nooks displaying books and plants, and a rustic antler chandelier.

So cozy! Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

There’s no bathroom inside the home, but there’s one just a few steps away outside. It’s made from a recycled silo and has some pretty luxurious details including a giant whirlpool, fireplace and a glass skylight.

There's no bathroom inside the potato, but there's one outside only a few steps away. Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

Does staying in a potato house sound a-peeling to you? Rates start at $200 per night. Find out more information or book your stay at Airbnb.com.