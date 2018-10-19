Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Royals, they're just like us! Or just like me, at least.

I am a big proponent of commuter flats. I wear them to and from work, then slip on a pair of heels when I arrive at the office. The Duchess of Sussex loves them too, apparently.

Rather than traipse across outdoor terrain in 4-inch heels all day, the former Meghan Markle slipped out of her nude Stuart Weitzman pumps and into a pair of black Rothy's flats while in Sydney as part of the royal tour of Australia earlier this week.

Rothy's Black Solid "The Point" Flats, $145, Rothy's

For months, my aunt has told me I need to give Rothy's a try. Now that Duchess Meghan has sported the popular shoe, I think I may just have to splurge. Rothy's are sustainably made and the flats, slip-on sneakers and loafers are popular for their bold colors and comfortable design. While Duchess Meghan opted for classic black, you might be drawn to leopard, neon or even camo.

The 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, will be a long, and perhaps at times grueling, journey for Prince Harry and the duchess, who announced Monday that they are expecting their first child in spring 2019.

If the trip is anything like Cambridge's official tour of Canada in 2016, on which Duchess Kate rocked everything from ball gowns to cowboy boots and jeans, we can expect to see Duchess Meghan sport a few more comfy looks to copy.

And because I'm always looking to the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge for style guidance, hopefully we'll learn a few more casual style hacks that I will probably (read: certainly) get behind.

To get a similar look for less, TODAY Style editors recommend these classic black flats all for under $50.

Sierra Flat, $49, Nordstrom

Brinley Co. Women's Pointed Toe Flats, $21 (normally $55), Walmart

Ollio Pointed Toe Suede Flat, $25, Amazon

Ollio Comfort Light Pointed Toe Ballet Flat, $25, Amazon

