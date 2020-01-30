Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the pressure to get the perfect present builds. You could always go with classic gifts like red roses and heart-shaped candy, but those options can often feel a little stale.

If you're tired of the same old items — or just looking to switch it up for this holiday — we've found great options that won't break the bank! Whether you're looking for presents for her, him or even for the kiddos, these gifts prove you don't have to spend top dollar to show them you care with a thoughtful gift.

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for her 2020

What's better than spending Valentine's Day relaxing in the tub? This gift set features 12 bath bombs that will provide a burst of color in your tub.

This is currently a bestseller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating. The chunky knit style comes in 25 different colors and customers say it's "like wearing a blanket."

Have a wine lover in your life? This insulated bottle will hold an entire bottle of their favorite beverage! It's designed to keep drinks cold for hours — whether you fill it with water or wine!

Show her she has the key to your heart with these chic gold earrings in a trendy mismatched style.

Ditch the cheap drugstore chocolate and go with this beautiful box from Godiva without breaking the bank. It's filled with 19 pieces of popular flavors like Belgian chocolate hazelnut and coconut fondant.

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for kids 2020

Take the stress out of arts and crafts with this mess-free doodle board. Your child can draw with the touch of their finger, meaning you'll never have to worry about spilled paint or smeared crayon markings.

If your child is constantly taking selfies on your phone, then this is the perfect gift for them. The durable camera adds fun frames and effects to their photos, making it a great choice for the budding photographer in your life!

Small pieces are not a problem with these building blocks. Your child can learn about shapes and colors as they build their next masterpiece. It even comes with a handy bag for easy storage.

Help your child’s dream of becoming a Jedi come true with these motion sensor light swords! The light swords can be connected together or split into two, making it perfect for battle.

Show your appreciation for your loved one with this adorable stuffed puppy. Its plush fur will make it the perfect gift for them to cuddle up with.

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for him 2020

If you gifted him AirPods for the holidays but he keeps losing the case, worry no more. This customizable leather AirPods case is available in four different colors and can be engraved with the name or initials of your choice. He'll never misplace them again!

Whiskey on the rocks has never been more literal. This dishwasher safe set is the perfect gift for your guy if he likes his drinks chilled without all of the melting ice.

If he’s always asking for the “hottest” hot sauce available, this set of five just might do the trick. It features flavor profiles from all around the world, so he is bound to find a new favorite that delivers the ideal amount of heat.

If he's always blasting his favorite tunes on his phone, upgrade his sound quality with this sleek bluetooth speaker featuring impressive battery life.

This highly rated North Face hoodie looks so comfortable you might just steal it for yourself! It's available in blue, gray and black.

If you're looking for even more affordable picks, Good Housekeeping's Lori Bergamotto stopped by TODAY back in Feb. 2019 to share some of her favorite gifts for everyone on your list.

Read on for Bergamotto's picks below.

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for her, according to Good Housekeeping

Looking for a Galentine's Day gift? Look no further than this solid milk chocolate man from Dylan's Candy Bar. Sweet and rich, it's the perfect man for anyone!

Perfume is a great gift — but it's all too easy to get it wrong. Scentbird is here to rectify the problem with its subscription service! Each month, your loved one can choose a sample size perfume from more than 400 options.

If perfume and candy aren't cutting it, there's always the jewelry option — and it's impossible to go wrong with these hoops from Stella & Dot. Sweet and fashionable, these uniquely-shaped earrings are made of featherweight sterling silver and will be a constant reminder of affection.

If customized Valentine's gifts are your thing, check out these hilarious and heartwarming cookies. Featuring puns and pop-culture references, the brand's Valentine's Day Shop has the perfect sweet treat for any relationship.

This pretty cuff is perfect to get for your girlfriends, and you might even want to get yourself a matching one, too!

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for kids, according to Good Housekeeping

These clever and creative notecards will encourage creativity among kids. The striking masks come in a variety of creatures, along with accompanying envelopes so they can be shared with the world.

Looking for the perfect outfit for your infant's first Valentine's Day? Check out the onesie and pajama sets available at Primary! With a huge variety of colors and solid, striped, or patterned options, you'll find something for any little love.

Inexpensive Valentine's gifts for him, according to Good Housekeeping

The perfect romantic gifts for him might be a little harder to find. We recommend this clever, unique Jerky Heart with ten different flavors of beef jerky. Every partner will find something that they like!

Looking to celebrate Valentine's Day with some time outdoors? Use this portable campfire to add some romance to any adventure. Sleek, portable, and easy to light and reuse, it has five hours of burn time and uses non-toxic recycled soy wax that reduces soot and embers.

