Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Maybe your wife has impeccable style, is a fitness fanatic or is even an amateur chef. Regardless of her interests, it can be difficult to come up with a gift that she'll actually enjoy. To help you narrow down gift ideas, we've done the research for you.

Show your wife just how much you love her this holiday season by treating her to something that perfectly aligns with her passions. From this season’s sell-out gift of an electric bike to a luxurious cashmere robe, this guide is filled with plenty of options to make her feel special.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 27.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best gifts for the fashionista

Wrap your wife in luxury this season with this warm cashmere robe that can keep her cozy all winter long.

These jeweled-toned loafers are not only cute but also super comfy with a hidden orthotic in the sole.

Satin on the inside and cotton on the outside makes this silk cap perfect! A satin cap protects the hair from frizzing or developing breakage.

Now get the look of tailored jeans at a great price. Go to the website and type in your measurement and get the perfect fitted jeans. Think slimming, stretchy & supportive.

This classic pajama set is super comfortable and the perfect gift to help your wife unwind. It also comes with a pretty bow so it’s ready to give to her right away!

These fluffy sandals will keep your wife smiling throughout the cold winter.

This makes for a great stocking stuffer to keep your winter hat in good shape. Simply attach the clip to your hat's brim and then hook the carabiner ring onto your bag.

Step out in these popular street-savvy sneakers. They're so comfy that you won’t want to take them off.

Vegan leather makes this sophisticated bag easy on the environment while still being stylish.

When in doubt, buy jewelry! You can choose from different free-floating colored crystals and semi-precious stones with this necklace. Also, add a personal touch like her birthstone to earn some extra brownie points.

Best gifts for the amateur chef

Spice up your holiday table to be merry and bright with these hand-painted, ceramic set. As a bonus, these shakers come in a beautiful gift box to make gift-gifting even easier.

The bestselling multi-cooker is back and now adds one more function — air frying! The InstantPot comes with one-touch cooking programs and makes food tender, juicy and crisp.

On a nice cold morning, your wife can enjoy the treat of adding a warm, thick foam to her cappuccinos or coffees. There’s even a cold style foam for her iced coffee during the warmer months.

Surprise your wife with a gift from her favorite vacation spot or hometown. Goldbelly ships America's most iconic foods from across the country, right to your door, nationwide. Think Russ & Daughters, Shake Shack, Lou Malnati's, Loveless Cafe and more.

The taste of fried food without all the calories? Yes, please! Here’s the first air fryer with two independent baskets that let you cook two foods at once. That means French fries in one basket and fried Oreos in the other. Yum!

Best gifts for the fitness fanatic

Bicycles have become the hottest gift of 2020. This bike is even cooler since it's electric! Even if you aren’t an avid biker, the pedal assist power will give that extra little push needed to get up that slope and get into shape.

These are completely wireless earphones with up to 9 hours listening time. They're also sweat and water resistant. Plus, they're compatible with iOS and Android.

Beach day is every day when you are riding this cool cruiser. It's the perfect gift for the woman who wants to unwind, relax and get some fresh air.

Best gifts for the beauty-obsessed

This gift-set includes four innovative lip glosses in Nude Pearl, Brilliant Guava, Jewel Hibiscus and Radiant Mulberry.

As the perfect stocking stuffer, this cream is luxurious and made by NYC’s celebrity dermatologist to the stars, Dr. Howard Sobel. This eye cream has peptides that hydrate, firm, and smooth the appearance of under eye skin while also diminishing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Created by celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger, this dry oil protects and hydrates the hair for a silkier feel.

This pro-level, retinol treatment is a bestseller. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while visibly improving skin's texture without irritation.

This awesome step-by-step eye shadow palette is designed by a makeup artist and makes it easy to do your own smoky eye. The kit comes complete with natural matte colors in the palette and a brush set.

From a volumizing mascara to a brightening blush, this makeup gift set has everything anyone needs to create a flawless look.

Imagine a smart hair dryer! This dryer’s advanced iLoop Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent damage to hair and cut drying time.

Best gifts for the homebody

Unsurprisingly, puzzles are a popular gift for 2020 thanks to all the time we're spending at home. This is a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle that's perfect for killing time.

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL does all the cleaning for you so you can kick back and relax. Plus, it empties its own dust bin and holds up to 30 days of dust and debris.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!