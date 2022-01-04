Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gua sha and jade rollers are two popular skin care tools you've probably seen all over your social media feeds, but this just in: ice globes are the next beauty trend gaining a lot of traction. The hashtag #iceglobes currently has almost nine million views on TikTok, but the facial massager has actually been loved and used by skin care experts far before the platform was even invented.

We talked with aesthetician Brit Lanier to find out more about this amazing little tool, from what they do to how to buy the right one for the ideal at-home spa treatment.

What are ice globes?

In short, ice globes are freezable wands with one spherical end. Once slightly chilled, these magical wands can be rolled or massaged on your face or other body parts.

"They're typically made from steel or glass and are kept at cooler temperatures," explained Lanier. "They de-puff the face, soothe irritated skin and stimulate blood circulation." They're also really great for lymphatic drainage and for relieving sinus pressure, especially when used on the face, she added.

How do you use ice globes?

Ice globes are very easy to use at home, according to Lanier. Simply store them in your fridge until chilled, and when they're ready to use, slowly drag them across your skin with simple strokes and circular motions. "You want to take everything out and down," said Lanier. "You can start in between the brows, pull it around the eyes, under the eyes [and] around the sinuses, then pull it out towards the ears, then down the neck and across the chest."

Lanier recommends applying a lightweight moisturizer, lotion or oil to your face before using ice globes to help them glide along your skin. "I find that a light oil gives the best glide, but any moisturizer will do," she said.

Lanier loves using ice globes in her morning routine to de-puff and start her day in a relaxing way, but they can be used at any point in your beauty routine. There's no limit to how many times you can use it each day since they aren't harmful to the skin, added Lanier.

What to look for when buying ice globes

Lanier recalled stories of glass ice globes breaking during use, but you can easily avoid that by spending a few extra bucks on a nicer pair. She also harped on avoiding cheap options as the quality probably isn't the best.

There's no need to scour the internet for quality ice globes, though. Lanier shared a few of her favorite picks, plus we found some other highly-rated options we think would be great to try.

Best ice globes for your face, according to an aesthetician

Fraîcheur's ice globes are made with antifreeze liquid encased by freezeproof borosilicate glass. They're known to be high-quality (it's hard to argue with a nearly five-star average!), hypoallergenic and great for all skin types.

Claiming to "take your at-home spa experience to the next level," Aceology's ice globes are another top-rated pick recommended by Lanier. They're made with premium glass and get chilly after just 10 minutes in the fridge.

Lanier also recommended these globes and it's easy to see why. They're a great metal option if you prefer that over glass globes and claim to calm your skin after high-stress treatments like waxing and extractions.

Other top-rated ice globes to shop

With over 900 five-star ratings and counting, Amazon shoppers recommend these ice globes as an affordable-but-worth-it option. "I am an aesthetician and I absolutely love these for my facials," said one verified shopper. "They are extremely high-quality, gorgeous in color (I got the teal) and stay nice and cold for a good 5-10 minutes."

A facial wand that doubles as a wine cooler? Say no more! But seriously, whether you choose to use your ice globes to chill your drinks to perfection or as a relaxing skin care tool, this option from Floraison has hundreds of great reviews on Amazon.

Recently named a NewBeauty award winner, these glittery glass ice globes are as useful as they are pretty. "Anytime I get a flare-up of rosacea or lupus rash on my face, I roll for 15 minutes and all the redness is gone," proclaimed one verified shopper who gave it five stars.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!