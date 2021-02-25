Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The electric kettle train has been roaring at full steam in America in recent years. Capable of bringing cold water to a rolling boil in 3 minutes, today's electric kettles are far more efficient than the one that debuted at the 1893 World's Fair. (It took 10 minutes.)

Now, we have gooseneck kettles, perfect for pour-over coffee since the water flow can be easily controlled. And smartphone compatible electric kettles, perfect for the tea drinker on their drive home who wants hot water the second they walk in the door.

Whatever your budget or beverage of choice, here are 10 of the best electric kettles money can buy right now.

With an impressive 4.8-star average rating from more than 32,000 reviews, this electric kettle from Meuller holds the #1 spot on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Electric Kettles. It's so popular, in fact, it's on the top 100 list of Amazon's Best Sellers in Home & Kitchen. While the aesthetic is nothing too special, it gets serious points for safety features like a heat-resistant easy-to-grip handle and an automatic shut-off so your water won't keep boiling until it evaporates.

Another few-frills budget-friendly option is this kettle, Amazon's second bestseller in the category. It has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 32,000 reviews. Since it's small and only holds about 32 ounces, it's perfect for the solo drinker who just wants a cup or two and doesn't need extras like a keep warm feature or different tea settings. Although the power cord is long — 30 inches — it's not bulky and wraps around the base for easy storage.

Also on the smaller side is this stainless steel electric kettle with a 4.6-star average rating from more than 5,100 reviews. It holds about 27 ounces, which are poured out slowly, and precisely, thanks to the strategic gooseneck design. Chef Anja Wolf told Shop TODAY it's ideal for pour-over coffee where you need a slow and steady stream of water to get a smooth, non-acidic taste. "The way the water hits the ground beans is the key to making the perfect cup of coffee," explains the CEO of I Love Cookware!.

If you're not a fan of the gooseneck but still want good coffee, you're in luck. According to Michael Murdy, the ultimate extraction temperature for coffee is approximately 203-205 degrees. Murdy, who has a B.S. in Food Science and Technology, recommends this kettle with a traditional spout because it turns off at approximately 208 degrees (varies slightly by altitude). If you pour it over your coffee right after it turns off, it's the perfect temperature. "For a sharp, strong cup of coffee, this is the kettle," he told Shop TODAY. "It’s simple, cheap, quiet and makes my coffee just how I like it." Others like it, too. On Amazon it has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 12,500 reviews.

For optimal-tasting tea, certified tea sommelier Jee Choe recommends this electric kettle with a 4.7-star average rating from more than 5,300 reviews. "Water temperature is a big part of making tea properly," says Choe. "Black teas taste best when steeped in boiling hot water, but green teas are fickle and can taste overly bitter if they're made in water that's too hot." Fortunately, this kettle is adjustable by one-degree increments from 140-212 degrees. Tinker with it to discover which temperature makes your ideal cup. It even features a hold button which will keep water at your desired temperature for up to an hour.

Another great option for the tea aficionado is this cordless Chefman kettle that includes a removable stainless steel tea infuser. Use it to brew loose leaf or bagged teas. It has seven distinct settings designed for making different teas including green, black, white, oolong and herbal. And there's no piercing whistle. When your tea is ready, the kettle's LED light lights up. Since it holds 60 ounces, it's also ideal for boiling water for your family's morning oatmeal.

For an aesthetically-pleasing electric kettle, consider this minimalistic model which comes in matte black and matte silver. The handles are all-natural and made from 100% recycled European cork. Besides looking chic, the cork protects your hands from the heat. Buy it for yourself or the person you're currently gift hunting for. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,100 reviews and is one of Amazon's most wished for electric kettles.

If you need multiple cups of hot water at a time, and want to watch it boil, try this electric kettle made with German Schott DURAN heat-resistant glass. It holds 48 ounces of hot water and has been around since 2001. It's durable and holds up well with years of use. Thanks to its 360-degree swivel base, it's a great option for households with right-handed and left-handed users.

Don't let the nearly triple-digit price tag scare you off. This electric kettle with a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 10,000 reviews will last years. And if for some fluke reason it doesn't, take advantage of the 3-year warranty. It boasts six preset temperatures for different types of tea, a coffee setting for French press coffee and a boil setting for things like making instant noodles, instant cereal or even sanitizing baby bottles. The coolest feature is the internal memory that prevents it from automatically going into standby mode when you take the carafe off its base. As long as you return it to its base within two minutes, it will go back to the temperature you had set.

The Rolls Royce, or rather, Tesla, of electric kettles is this design-forward electric kettle from Fellow. Leave it on your counter and you're sure to get compliments from guests. In terms of functionality, it offers the ultimate precision pour. In fact, several coffee experts — from the baristas at Caravan Coffee to James Hyslop, founder of The Coffee Folk — told Shop TODAY that electric kettles don't get any better. Unlike other models, it offers temperatures in Celsius. But the feature that really warrants spending so much is the bluetooth compatibility and free app. With it you can turn your kettle on and off remotely. On Amazon it has a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,200 reviews.

