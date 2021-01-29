Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many coffee drinkers, the day doesn't officially start until after they've had their first cup. That's why having a reliable coffee maker is about as essential to the WFH experience as a sturdy desk or a good pair of headphones.

While there are plenty of different methods for making your morning brew — from a French press to the barista-loved Chemex — unless you're a true coffee connoisseur, you're probably looking for the simplest way to get your caffeine fix in the morning. Which, for most people, means an automatic machine that will make a solid cup of coffee with just the push of a button.

To help you find the right one, Shop TODAY consulted with three coffee experts to find out which machines they love, so you can make the best (and most fuss-free) cup of joe every morning. We also searched the internet to find some other top-rated and budget-friendly options.

Expert-approved coffee makers

Expert-approved coffee makers

This high-tech option, recommended by Jordan G. Hardin, Food & Beverage Director for Los Angeles-based coffee chain Alfred, has many of the bells and whistles you'd want in a machine, with an easy-to-use interface. It features programmable brewing, a water filter, reusable coffee filter and a brewing strength control button. It will also notify you when it needs to be cleaned, "Because nothing is worse than an old coffee maker that hasn't been cleaned properly in years," he said.

Justin Lacher, Wholesale Education Manager for Intelligentsia, a Chicago-based coffee roasting company, uses this model at home. It has a showerhead-like spout, which will evenly distribute water over your coffee grounds, for optimal flavor. Plus, it features a stainless steel carafe, which locks in heat to keep your coffee at an optimal temperature, as opposed to the continual reheating that you get with other coffee pots. "When you go to the diner and you have the coffee that’s been sitting on the burner for hours and hours, it tastes flat," he said. "That's because coffee that’s reheated will never taste as good as when it’s freshly brewed — the way to keep those flavors is with a thermal carafe."

Michael Phillips, the Director of Coffee Culture at Blue Bottle Coffee, also likes the Bonavita brand, though he recommended a similar model, the Bonavita Connoisseur, as his first choice. "It is dead simple to use, gets a solid brew temp and has always produced a solid cup with minimal fuss," he said. "Plus you can’t beat the price for these brewers."

"This coffeemaker has been top of its class for decades and is still respected by coffee organizations worldwide," Hardin said. Along with a cool, retro-style design that will look great on your countertop, the machine offers plenty of important features. It has a thermal carafe and a copper heating element to maintain the optimal brewing temperature. Plus, your coffee will be ready in no time: It takes about six minutes for a pot to brew. "It's definitely a bit of an investment as a higher-range coffeemaker, but that's what comes with style and substance," he added.

Best budget coffee makers

If you're simply looking for an affordable machine that will give you a reliable brew, look no further than this top-rated machine. It's easy to operate, so it's perfect for anyone who doesn't feel like a functioning human until they've had their first cup.

This handy machine has two brewing options — single-serve or full pot — so you can quickly make yourself a cup when you're on the go or make enough for the whole family. It's consistently well-rated, too: It has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 23,000 reviews.

For those looking for convenience, Keurig is practically the gold standard. Simply add a K-cup, select your cup size and you'll have your brew in less than one minute. This bestselling model has a large water reservoir, so you can make six cups before you need to refill. And with so many K-cups on the market, you can go beyond your basic brews and make tea, hot chocolate, lattes and more with the touch of a button.

With a thermal carafe and an Evenstream Showerhead spout, this maker includes some of the top features the pros love at an affordable price point. It can be programmed to run, so if you set it up the night before, you'll have a fresh pot of coffee waiting for you right when you wake up.

