Crush your health resolutions with these 16 blenders and juicers

Does your healthy eating plan for the new year include lots of power smoothies and vitamin-loaded juices?

If the answer is yes, then here's some good news: We've got tips to help you find the best blender or juicer for purees, drinks, soups and more. Whether you need a heavy-duty gadget or something a little quieter, you've come to the right place when it comes to finding the right countertop appliance for your wellness goals.

How to shop for the right blender or juicer

"You have to ask yourself, 'What are you blending?'" said Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor at America's Test Kitchen. "Are you someone who occasionally makes a pitcher of frozen drinks in the summer or are you having a smoothie every day or are on a raw food diet? If so, you'll probably want to invest a little more.

When it comes to cheaper blenders, McManus said, "the lower-end ones are slower and take longer to do the same tasks."

In terms of juicers, "You should look for a wide-opening so you don't have to pre-chop everything before you put them in," added McManus. "You want to be able to throw in half an apple."

Finally, make sure they're easy to clean and it's not difficult to take them apart and put them back together. Or else, McManus warned, "You'll never use them."

Using her tips, we've rounded up the best blenders to get at every price point.

Best blenders, based on expert tips and customer reviews

This blender has been taking social media by storm and we can confirm it's totally worth in investment. (It even recently made our 2022 Amazon finds list!) It's made by the creator of Nutribullet and has blades that adjust to the texture and temperature of whatever it's blending.

This blender can crush ice in no time! The three speeds will help you achieve the perfect texture, no matter your ingredients. It's also available in several modern colorways for every kind of kitchen, from steel blue to pistachio green. "After a significant amount of research, it seemed that only the KitchenAid had every feature we wanted and was well-rated. We gave it a shot, and are beyond pleased; this blender is a kitchen megastar," raved one Bed Bath & Beyond shopper who rated this KitchenAid pick five stars.

Currently Amazon's second bestselling countertop blender, this budget-friendly machine from Hamilton Beach features 14 blending functions, a no-mess pouring spout and a dishwasher-safe jar. The brand also proclaims it can blend over 8,000 frozen concoctions in its lifetime — but it comes with a three-year warranty in case it doesn't.

When it comes to kitchen essentials, Black+Decker has you covered. It's perfect pour spout eliminates spills and comes with a six-cup glass jar and lid. Heading out of the house? Take your smoothie or soup to-go with the accompanying jar that can hold up to 18 ounces of liquid.

This high-powered Ninja blender crushes ice and fruit in seconds for the perfect smoothie. The 72-ounce professional appliance also features a sleek design and a six-blade assembly. "This thing is a marvel of smart design and high-quality precision manufacturing. They do not lie...fill it with ice cubes, run it and you get snow!" added one verified Amazon reviewer.

The pitcher on this KitchenAid blender is basically indestructible and the blades are sharp enough to cut through just about anything. Its Intelli-Speed™ Motor Control also allows it to sense the type of power it'll require to blend up all your ingredients.

This blender does practically anything! It can be used as a food processor, juice extractor and smoothie maker, thanks to its set of three vessels. It also features a powerful 1400-peak-watt motor and six presets for one-touch sauces, juices, doughs and more.

"Our high-end winner is Vitamix," said McManus. "It's a lot if you're using it a few times a year, but if you're using it every day, it's going to stand up. It's built to get pounded every day."

Best juicers, based on expert tips and customer reviews

This option is Amazon's top bestseller in centrifugal juicers and has over 15,000 five-star ratings. For less than $70, you get a quality juicer that can whizz through the densest of produce. Even better, it features easily removable components for streamlined cleaning.

You might know Nurtibullet for their personal-sized blenders but they make an incredibly powerful juicer, too. It has a high-torque motor and a three-inch tube to fit chunks of fruits and veggies with ease.

Equipped with three pulp settings and a final-spin feature that draws out more juice, this Cuisinart option with over 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings is a classic juicer at an affordable price.

This is another Amazon bestseller with thousands (16,000 to be exact) of great reviews. It has two speeds that can be utilized based on what fruits or veggies your juicing. It also features an extra large chute and overload protection to prevent overheating.

Juicing is a breeze with Bella's 1000-watt motor juicer. It also has dual speeds and dishwasher-safe parts that are totally detachable. Over 1,300 Best Buy shoppers rated this option a perfect five stars, with many raving over its easy usability.

This juicer doesn't only masticate fruits and veggies — it can double as meat grinder, too. It's known to be super quiet and sleek enough to live on your counter if you're an avid juicer.

With dual speeds, an anti-drip function and a safety lock, this affordable juicer is totally worth a try. Its compact size makes it a great option for those with a tiny kitchen, too.

This Breville juicer churns out a full cup in just seconds and comes with a built-in froth separator for the smoothest sips ever. It's no wonder more than 9,500 people have given it a perfect five stars!

This article was originally published on June 26, 2017.