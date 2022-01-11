Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

January is officially underway, but that doesn't mean it's too late to set your New Year's resolutions. Using the momentum of the new year to create fitness or financial goals can be a great way to get motivated.

If you aren't sure how to approach your resolutions, we're here to help. We found everything from next-level planners to a blender to give you that "January Jumpstart." Whether your resolution is to eat healthier foods, to read more or even to cultivate a more positive mindset, we found tools that can help you accomplish them.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share the picks you should know about. From viral finds to bestsellers, these are the Amazon gems you'll want in your "new year, new me" toolkit.

Setting out to make 2022 the year you get into shape? Regardless of how you want to go about achieving that goal, you'll need a good pair of sneakers to get you there. These sneakers from Adidas are the bestselling sneaker on Amazon right now and come in sizes for men, too. They're made with the brand's Cloudfoam in both the midsole and the outsole, which are designed to make them a comfortable go-to for more than just exercising.

Your everyday pair of leggings might hold up well for your indoor workouts, but we found a pair that can help you get through your outdoor workouts. These flattering leggings are lined with fleece for a soft and cozy feel that you might not ever want to take off. Plus, they have pockets.

Sometimes the best way to make sure you'll actually use something is to splurge on it. This blender is an investment, so it just might help you eat better (and make it easier, too). It was created by the founder of Nutribullet and is taking over our social media feeds right now. The blades themselves will adjust to maintain speed and internal temperature, so you won't end up with chunks of ice or spinach in your drink. The unique blend program also makes it so that you can whip up nearly anything in just one minute — then you can pop a drinking lid on the vessel to enjoy it right away.

Healthy eating can be a little expensive, so it makes sense to prolong the life of your produce for as long as possible. Think of these silicone food savers as little hats for your fruits and veggies. They create a seal around your food to help keep it fresh but also eliminate the need for cling wrap and other plastic waste. They come in a range of sizes and colors, so you can coordinate to make meal prep easier.

You might have already put your yearly planner to work, but this meal planner is a next-level find. It comes with spreads for meal planning, grocery lists and habit tracking, as well as a space for exercise planning and a year-end review to reflect on your progress.

This food journal can help when it comes to tracking calorie and nutrient intake, your diet as a whole, and also body measurements. It is undated, so when you choose to start or end your tracking doesn't matter. It's convenient for setting both short-term and long-term goals.

Maybe you want to be financially fit this year — this can help you get there. By keeping track of your spending, budgeting and expenses, you can create your own strategies to help you stick to your goals and create new ones.

Simply want to read more but always find yourself short on time? Audiobooks are a great way to listen to the titles you want to read, and you can do it all while taking walks or traveling. With an Audible subscription, you can also access podcasts, meditations and even content for kids, too. While it costs $15 per month, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial and a free title when you sign up.

Resolutions don't have to be a huge change. Sometimes they can be as simple as staying positive. This box includes 30 cards that feature inspirational quotes and messages to give you (or anyone in your life) a boost when they need it.

More Amazon picks for goal-setting

Skip the gym and focus on your fitness goals at home with this affordable rowing machine. The compact design means you can move it just about anywhere with ease and stow it away when it's not in use. It operates on 12 different resistance levels to help you amp up the intensity in your workouts.

If you prefer to get your cardio in without any bulky equipment, this cordless jump rope is another affordable option. Rather than using a traditional rope, this jump rope uses lightweight balls to stimulate the feel and swing of the aerobic exercise.

Maybe you just want to get organized this year. These clear bins are useful when it comes to not only putting things away, but finding what you stored away with ease.

The Halo Band doesn't have a screen — instead it uses sensors and a microphone to help you keep track of your body composition, sleep habits, tone of voice and movement throughout the day. It connects to an app on your phone, where you can access your heart rate, calories burned, sleep temperature and time spent awake or asleep without a membership. When you upgrade to the membership, you can access tone analysis, movement health and more.

Make healthy eating an easier feat with the help of these containers. The first container features two compartments that measure 3/4 cups each. The bottom container can hold two cups, which makes it perfect for salads or larger meals.

