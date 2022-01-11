Top-selling products for New Year’s resolutions, from exercising to cooking
05:57
Share this -
copied
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY’s Carson Daly with bestselling products to help with your New Year’s resolutions. The list includes Adidas running shoes, fleece-lined leggings, a Beast blender, the Clever Fox planner, silicon food huggers, an Audible subscription and ThoughtFulls pop-open cards.Jan. 11, 2022
Here are style trend predictions based on Pinterest searches
04:34
Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet
04:08
How this woman turned a homemade weighted blanket into a multimillion-dollar business
04:59
Now Playing
Top-selling products for New Year’s resolutions, from exercising to cooking
05:57
UP NEXT
From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022
04:23
Pearls, fringe, leggings: Get in on the hottest trends in 2022