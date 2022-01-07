4 fashion trends everyone can pull off in 2022, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Earlier this week, we discovered the beauty trends set to take over this year, but what should we expect from the fashion world?

While fashion trends tend to move fast, there are a few that you can get ahead of now before they take off with a little help from a stylist. Fashion expert Melissa Garcia joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the trends you should expect to see this year, for every member of the family. From gorpcore for men to sherpa for kids, Garcia has the scoop on the hottest looks — and how to style them.

Keep reading to discover the trends before everyone else and shop the looks that are easy to pull off.

Gorpcore fashion trend for men

TODAY

A look inspired by hikers and nature enthusiasts, the "gorp" in gorpcore stands for the term commonly used for trail mix: Good Ol' Raisins and Peanuts. The look focuses on functional clothing that incorporates earth tones, quilted fabrics, beanies and hiking style boots, according to Garcia. These joggers have that outdoor-inspired feel and are all about comfort, but with the polished look of corduroy.

Puffer jackets are another winter fashion statement that happen to be a part of this trend. You can find this style in a range of colors, including navy and olive green, to incorporate into any wardrobe.

Pearl fashion trend for women

TODAY

These aren't your grandmother's pearls! Pearl embellishments are also popping up in the fashion world and this sweater is another piece that combines style and function. You can find it in black or white and pair it with everything from skirts to pants.

Sherpa and flannel trend for kids

TODAY

The sherpa that once lined your snow boots is now a full-on fashion statement. This fuzzy hoodie is made from 30% recycled polyester for all of the cozy feels.

Leggings aren't going anywhere in 2022. For girls, they continue to act as a versatile pair of bottoms that can be styled in ways beyond lounging or working out.

Fringe fashion trend for women

Fringe is also making a comeback this year. Incorporating it into your outfits can be as simple as a statement skirt like this one, or a jacket with fringe detailing.

