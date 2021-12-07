Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, according to Pinterest.

The visual discovery engine and social media company just released its annual report, detailing the biggest "not-yet-trending" trends to watch out for in 2022. From colorful clothing to nature-inspired nail art, we’re pretty excited about their predictions for the coming year.

To create the report, Pinterest analyzed data from more than 400 million users around the world to discover what people are searching for across categories like home, fashion, beauty and food and find the emerging topics in each space.

Here, we’re highlighting some of our favorite beauty and fashion trends from this year’s Pinterest Predicts report. Plus, we added some of our own suggestions on how to style each one. Considering that 80% of the company’s predictions came true this past year, we bet you’ll be seeing a lot of these trends popping up in the next few months.

Pinterest Predicts 2022 beauty trends

"Be jeweled"

Bling isn't just for jewelry. Pinterest says we have Gen Z to thank for this upcoming trend that involves sparkle and shine for your whole body, from your eyes to your toes.

Pedicures with rhinestones are one way people are getting in on the trend. According to the brand, this chip-resistant gel set has a wrinkle-free formula that lasts for up to 14 days.

Crystals, beads, you name it — bringing not-so-subtle attention to your eyes is another trend Pinterest predicts will be huge in 2022. This gem set from BH Cosmetics includes a range of shapes that can be used to create bright and fun designs.

This sparkling eye pigment delivers a metallic finish that feels weightless on your eyelids. It comes in eight different colors, so you can create a look ranging from subtle to bold. And it would make the perfect jewel-toned base to add before accessorizing with the gems above.

"Nailscapes"

Dreaming of a vacation? You're not alone. Pinterest users, particularly millennial users, have had their searches set on getaways — all via their nail art.

Galaxy nail art is a trend that couldn't be timelier as interest in space exploration grows. This palette from Dashing Diva allows you to create galaxy-inspired nail looks thanks to the stardust glitter featured in several different designs.

This desert-inspired nail art can be worn over your natural nails, used to create an accent nail or applied over your favorite polish for a full set of glam.

Decked out in blue-hued jewels and glitter, these acrylic nails are inspired by the ocean. The set includes all of the fixings needed for a full mani: accent nails, glue, a manicure stick and a mini file.

Pinterest Predicts 2022 fashion trends

"Lounge-erie"

Investing in your sleep doesn't just mean finding the comfiest pillows and best mattresses. What you sleep in matters, too. Pinterest is predicting a spike in searches around silk and satin loungewear, from nightdresses to lingerie.

This satin sleepshirt has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 2,200 Amazon reviews. It's available in 30 colors and has a loose fit, so you'll stay comfortable whether you're lounging or sleeping.

On days when you'd rather not be wearing a bra but still need a little support, this silk option is a perfect choice. The brand has even gone as far as calling it "the softest thing you’ve ever put on your body."

This sleep set comes with a satin button-down shirt, shorts and eye mask. It's a great option for gifting, but with multiple colors and patterns available, you might as well grab one for yourself while you're at it.

"Check yourself"

Checkered patterns were trending this past year across the home and fashion spaces, and Pinterest expects interest to grow as men start to experiment with the style, too. According to the company, Millennials and Boomers, in particular, are responsible for driving this trend.

Cozy up in this oversized checkered scarf from Marcus Adler. It's made of a soft, plush fabric and finished with tassel trim. The lavender hues will add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

The Vans Slip-On shoes are a classic way to wear the checkered trend. And while you can't go wrong with the black-and-white design, this colorful pair puts a unique twist on the popular style.

Searches for checkerboard nails have increased by 165% in the last year, according to Pinterest. While you could try to decorate your nails with the pattern yourself, these press-ons make it easy to achieve the look in half the time.

You can also bring the trend into your home with a checkered blanket or rug, like this one. Available in three colors and multiple sizes, it'll add a fun element to your bedroom or living room.

"Pearlcore"

"In 2022, people of all ages will embrace iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewelry boxes and even as nail art," Pinterest said in its report. You can even expect them to be a star player at events and parties, as searches for pearl gowns and decorations are also on the rise.

With pearl details and mesh sleeves, this dress is the perfect pick for holiday parties and beyond. Styles start at just $20, so it's a super-affordable option, too.

According to Etsy, these bestselling Pearl Drop Earrings are selling fast this holiday season. But there are still some in stock, so you'll want to get them while you can. The small freshwater pearls are set on a silver hook, making them a beautiful and classic choice.

Searches for simple pearl rings are also on the rise, and this set comes with three different designs (two pearl options and one gold), so you can stack them or wear each one on its own.

As evidenced by a number of celebrities, both men and women can rock the pearl necklace trend. This piece features a dainty gold chain, which really makes the accessory pop.

"Dopamine dressing"

From rainbow dresses to vibrant outfits, people of all ages and genders are searching for ways to incorporate more color into their wardrobes. According to Pinterest, 2022 fashion will see "loud" dressing and "feel-good fits."

Whether you're headed into the office or out to dinner with friends, you'll make a statement in this bold sleeveless dress.

From the bright blue color to the chic puffed sleeves, there is so much to love about this dress! Even better, it's on sale for 15% off right now.

According to Pinterest, interest in rainbow dresses is on the rise. This versatile option can be worn to the beach while on vacation or for drinks on sunny days. It's made from a comfortable Double Cloth material that is lightweight but not see-through.

"Oh my goth"

In what Pinterest is calling the "goth-aissance," all things goth are taking over in 2022. From the fashion world to the kitchen, here are what people of all age groups are getting into.

"Goth business casual" dress just might find its way into the office. This Wednesday Addams-inspired top is soft, stylish, stretchy and right on trend.

If you're just dipping your toes into the goth fashion trend, you can't go wrong with a leather jacket. This faux-leather style from Wild Fable is a good starting point with its casual fit, matte black coloring and banded cuffs.

Searches for goth pajamas are up almost 200%, according to Pinterest. These bottoms are outfitted in coffins, moths and skulls, but they're also made from 100% cotton and are perfect for winter.

People are interested in goth kitchen decor right now. This coffin-shaped utensil holder is Amazon's Choice for "goth kitchen" and can make for a unique gift this year.

