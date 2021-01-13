IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

25 best winter hats for women in 2021

Top things off with the perfect outerwear essential.
December always feels a little bit like a lighthearted rehearsal for winter. Then comes January, when the frigid temps and seasonal blahs start to set in. If you’re going to invest in one new piece of clothing this month, consider a nice, warm hat.

Many of us are spending more time than usual outside this year, so it’s truly a practical winter fashion item. And perhaps, just as importantly, a new topper can be a psychological pick-me-up during a loooong winter.

Whether you’re going for an après-ski vibe, urban chic or — let’s be honest — you just want to look good for a quick, socially-distanced trip to the grocery store, these cold weather essentials are sure to garner countless compliments.

Classic beanies

Reversible Wool Blend Beanie

Reversible Wool Blend Beanie

$28.00

Take your basic black beanie up a notch with this wool/acrylic blend, available in a calming baby blue. Its thick weave will keep you warm on the coldest days.

Cloud Rib Beanie

Cloud Rib Beanie

$28.00

This textured model is big on super-softness and style. Available in blush, taupe and navy, it's perfect for staying cozy and concealing a two-day-old blowout.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Slouchy Beanie

Mongolian Cashmere Slouchy Beanie

$24.90
$58.00

Finding a beanie with just the right amount of slouch can be tricky. But this affordable cashmere topper — available in five sleek hues — nails a pulled-together-but-didn’t-try-too-hard look.

Eclipse Reversible Alpaca Beanie

Eclipse Reversible Alpaca Beanie

$35.00

Handwoven in Ecuador, this beanie does double-duty — it’s reversible from grey to black. It’s also made from alpaca, which is super warm and soft like cashmere.

Asos Design Waffle Knit Beanie

Asos Design Waffle Knit Beanie

$16.00

This beanie — in a goes-with-everything cream color, turn-up brim, and chunky waffle weave — will be your cold weather go-to.

Under Armour Around Town Beanie

Under Armour Women's Around Town Beanie

$24.84
$30.00
$25.40
$30.00
$30.00

It’s affordable, available in six flattering shades, and machine-washable. It’s no wonder Under Armour fans love this versatile hat.

Naadam Signature Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

Signature Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

$37.50
$75.00

Whether you’re running errands around town or braving a walk in the woods, you’ll get major style points with this luxurious, splurge-worthy cashmere beanie.

Barca Slouchy Fleece Lined Hat

Plush Women's Barca Slouchy Fleece Lined Hat

$48.00
$48.00

This simply slouchy beanie is the perfect option to transition from city to the slopes seamlessly. We can’t promise you won’t get hat hair, but you’ll look so good you won’t even care.

J.Crew Ribbed Beanie with Crystals

J.Crew Ribbed Beanie in Supersoft Yarn with Crystals

$34.65
$49.50

For a dressy, uber-feminine turn, try this wool/alpaca blend embellished with crystal accents.

Kate Spade New York Color-Block Beanie

Kate Spade New York Color-Block Beanie

$48.00
$48.00

Cover up helmet hair after a long day of skiing, or just transition from work to home in style with this turnback beanie.

Pom pom beanies

Pinnacle Pom Beanie

Pinnacle Pom Beanie

$58.00

This chevron knit with a playful, oversized faux fur pom-pom is lined so you won’t get that irritating forehead itch.

Fabulous Furs Knitted Faux Fur Beanie

Fabulous Furs Knitted Faux Fur Beanie

$69.00

Whether or not you believe the old statistic that a crazy amount of your body heat is lost through your head, you can’t get cozier than this luxe knitted cap.

Pnyc Polar Star Pom Beanie

Pnyc Polar Star Pom Beanie

$45.00

Put a star on top with this winter white stunner. Bonus: It has a removable and interchangeable pom top detail.

Athleta Ribbed Pom Beanie

Ribbed Pom Beanie

$42.00

With chunky ribbing and a chic turnback, this little number proves that classic never goes out of style.

Aritzia Glacier Beanie

Main Character Glacier Beanie

$32.00
$35.00

Bundling up for freezing winter weather is, in large part, not a good look. But this plush pom will distract from even the most unflattering winter ensembles and get you noticed — in a good way.

DKNY Metallic Beanie with Faux Fur Pom Pom

Metallic Beanie with Faux Fur Pom Pom

$39.00
$59.00

One word for this topper: Showstopper. With a get-noticed metallic accent, you’ll brave the elements in style — and with shiny, bright expectations for 2021.

Pick-A-Pom Ribbed Beanie Base

Pick-A-Pom Ribbed Beanie Base

$24.95
$30.00

If you have problems committing, try this customizable hat with mix-and-match faux-fur pom colors. How it works: You simply snap the poufs on and off to change your look.

Turtle Fur Snowfall Beanie

Turtle Fur Snowfall Beanie

$36.00
$36.00
$39.95

Ubiquitous outerwear brand Turtle Fur is a winter go-to because of their thoughtful designs and universally cute styles. This hat is no exception: Its ultraluxe fleece lining is crazy-warm and the nobbly weave and cute pom add a feminine spin.

Obermeyer Durango Faux Fur Pom Beanie

Obermeyer Women's Durango Ff Pom Beanie

$24.60
$34.00
$34.00
$34.00

If your look is more fair isle than fancy, try this quintessentially winter hat.

Bucket hats

Cream Borg Bucket Hat

Cream Borg Bucket Hat

$22.40
$32.00

Whether you love them of hate them, bucket hats are everywhere this year. This cold weather version in textured cream is the perfect balance of function and fashion.

Kangol Wool Lahinch Bucket Hat

Kangol Wool Lahinch Flannel

$70.00

Think of this as a throwback piece that never really went out of style (thank you, LL Cool J). Kangol’s sporty-meets-streetwear winner comes in three colors.

Shein Solid Plush Bucket Hat

Shein Solid Plush Bucket Hat

$7.00

This well-priced hat comes in five gorgeous colors. We particularly like the khaki plush because it has a high-end, real shearling look.

Faux Fur Roll Back Bucket Hat

Asos Design Faux Fur Roll Back Bucket Hat

$23.00

Fashion favors the bold, right? Rock this iconic silhouette in a cheerful, get-noticed color.

UO Gia Bucket Hat

UO Gia Bucket Hat

$15.00
$19.00

Reviewers love this flattering, structured version, which comes in black, white and red. To note: Some say it runs large.

Wide Brim Knitted Bucket Hat

Cos Knitted Bucket Hat

$49.00

This long brim may be harder to pull off, but its minimalist profile makes a big statement. Made from a wool blend, it’s available in white and slate blue.

