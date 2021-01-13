Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

December always feels a little bit like a lighthearted rehearsal for winter. Then comes January, when the frigid temps and seasonal blahs start to set in. If you’re going to invest in one new piece of clothing this month, consider a nice, warm hat.

Many of us are spending more time than usual outside this year, so it’s truly a practical winter fashion item. And perhaps, just as importantly, a new topper can be a psychological pick-me-up during a loooong winter.

Whether you’re going for an après-ski vibe, urban chic or — let’s be honest — you just want to look good for a quick, socially-distanced trip to the grocery store, these cold weather essentials are sure to garner countless compliments.

Classic beanies

Take your basic black beanie up a notch with this wool/acrylic blend, available in a calming baby blue. Its thick weave will keep you warm on the coldest days.

This textured model is big on super-softness and style. Available in blush, taupe and navy, it's perfect for staying cozy and concealing a two-day-old blowout.

Finding a beanie with just the right amount of slouch can be tricky. But this affordable cashmere topper — available in five sleek hues — nails a pulled-together-but-didn’t-try-too-hard look.

Handwoven in Ecuador, this beanie does double-duty — it’s reversible from grey to black. It’s also made from alpaca, which is super warm and soft like cashmere.

This beanie — in a goes-with-everything cream color, turn-up brim, and chunky waffle weave — will be your cold weather go-to.

It’s affordable, available in six flattering shades, and machine-washable. It’s no wonder Under Armour fans love this versatile hat.

Whether you’re running errands around town or braving a walk in the woods, you’ll get major style points with this luxurious, splurge-worthy cashmere beanie.

This simply slouchy beanie is the perfect option to transition from city to the slopes seamlessly. We can’t promise you won’t get hat hair, but you’ll look so good you won’t even care.

For a dressy, uber-feminine turn, try this wool/alpaca blend embellished with crystal accents.

Cover up helmet hair after a long day of skiing, or just transition from work to home in style with this turnback beanie.

Pom pom beanies

This chevron knit with a playful, oversized faux fur pom-pom is lined so you won’t get that irritating forehead itch.

Whether or not you believe the old statistic that a crazy amount of your body heat is lost through your head, you can’t get cozier than this luxe knitted cap.

Put a star on top with this winter white stunner. Bonus: It has a removable and interchangeable pom top detail.

With chunky ribbing and a chic turnback, this little number proves that classic never goes out of style.

Bundling up for freezing winter weather is, in large part, not a good look. But this plush pom will distract from even the most unflattering winter ensembles and get you noticed — in a good way.

One word for this topper: Showstopper. With a get-noticed metallic accent, you’ll brave the elements in style — and with shiny, bright expectations for 2021.

If you have problems committing, try this customizable hat with mix-and-match faux-fur pom colors. How it works: You simply snap the poufs on and off to change your look.

Ubiquitous outerwear brand Turtle Fur is a winter go-to because of their thoughtful designs and universally cute styles. This hat is no exception: Its ultraluxe fleece lining is crazy-warm and the nobbly weave and cute pom add a feminine spin.

If your look is more fair isle than fancy, try this quintessentially winter hat.

Bucket hats

Whether you love them of hate them, bucket hats are everywhere this year. This cold weather version in textured cream is the perfect balance of function and fashion.

Think of this as a throwback piece that never really went out of style (thank you, LL Cool J). Kangol’s sporty-meets-streetwear winner comes in three colors.

This well-priced hat comes in five gorgeous colors. We particularly like the khaki plush because it has a high-end, real shearling look.

Fashion favors the bold, right? Rock this iconic silhouette in a cheerful, get-noticed color.

Reviewers love this flattering, structured version, which comes in black, white and red. To note: Some say it runs large.

This long brim may be harder to pull off, but its minimalist profile makes a big statement. Made from a wool blend, it’s available in white and slate blue.

