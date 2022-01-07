IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

TODAY

Pearls, fringe, leggings: Get in on the hottest trends in 2022

Style expert Melissa Garcia joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a first look at the hottest trends for men and women in 2022 including gorpcore, pearls, fringe, and leggings.Jan. 7, 2022

