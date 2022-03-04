From dresses to slacks, 13 sneakers that go with everything

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For most of us, sky-high platforms and 6-inch stilettos are nice…for about five minutes. Luckily, working from home has fueled a comfortable shoe trend that doesn't appear to be going anywhere. In 2022, sneakers are now a perfectly acceptable — and stylish — option not just for hanging out and running errands, but for work and more formal occasions.

And we're not the only ones who think that. Just ask celebrity stylist Brendan Cannon.

“Sneakers really go with everything right now," Cannon told Shop TODAY. “Not only are they extremely versatile, but they add an instant cool factor to any outfit."

To channel a hip, laid-back vibe to all of your outfits, we rounded up sneakers that can easily be worn from day to night. Keep reading for the best stylist- and Shop TODAY-recommended kicks to pair with everything from dresses to mom jeans to work slacks and beyond.

Sneakers to wear with dresses and skirts

For a fresh and feminine look, a minimalist all-white sneaker is great, and very trendy for warmer months especially. Also, thanks to their neutral color palette, you can easily wear them with any color or pattern without clashing.

These iconic high-tops come in a variety of colors to match your look. They have a rising ankle silhouette that makes more of a statement than their low-top counterparts. Wear them with with all hem lengths from maxi to mini.

Veja — pronounced vey-ja — are an “it-girl” staple, as shown by the many celebs seen out in the popular shoe. This pair, with its minimal black-and-white design, goes with everything from flowy dresses to miniskirts — and, according to the brand, they’re eco-friendly. The French footwear brand prides itself on using only ethical and sustainable materials.

When wearing a casual or monochrome dress, Cannon recommends anchoring it with a bold statement sneaker. These low-tops from P448 fit the bill with metallic sides and a bright, silver tongue.

Add a sporty finish to a floral frock with these low-top canvas kicks. According to the brand, each pair is crafted from recycled plastic bottles and ethically sourced materials such as organic cotton and bamboo. If white isn’t your jam, there are 11 other colors to choose from.

Sneakers to wear with mom jeans

Mom jeans — the high-waisted, relaxed style that was was everywhere in the ‘80s — is back with a vengeance. Cannon suggests wearing them with a pair of retro slip-on sneakers for the ultimate nostalgic look.

Cannon encourages his clients to have fun with mom jeans by anchoring them with throwback trainers. These vintage options channel that vibe, while also keeping a slim silhouette to match the more relaxed mom jean fit.

New Balance is having a serious moment, recently appearing on the feet of New York Fashion Week attendees. But the trendy dad sneakers are than just trendy, they are comfortable, too. And fit right in with Cannon's retro-inspired shoe pairing suggestion.

Finish a pair of cropped mom jeans with these canvas high tops that come in 18 colors. They have glowing Amazon reviews, with wearers commenting on how "comfortable" and "supportive" they are. With how affordable they are, you can get a few different colors.

Sneakers to wear with dress pants

Cannon loves a sport shoe with a trouser pant. Nike’s beloved Air Force 1 sneakers would look sharp with straight-leg trousers, but you can really wear this versatile style with anything.

Cannon told us he loves red kicks with white trousers. These pair, which come in a variety of vibrant, and more neutral colors, would go great with a neutral or bright white trouser pant and a cuffed hem.

Combine a sporty shoe with a dress pant for an effortlessly chic and comfy look. “Adidas look super cool with trousers,” Cannon said. These low-profile options can play double-duty with both work pants and flowy skirts for a laid-back vibe.

These comfy white sneakers work well with colorful trousers or a more dynamic work pant than your typical black or grey.

