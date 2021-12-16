These are the 2022 beauty and fashion trends that will be huge, according to Instagram

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While some of us are still finishing up our last-minute gift shopping and getting ready to reunite with family for the holidays, brands are looking further ahead and predicting what will be popular in the new year. Companies like Pinterest, Airbnb and Etsy have all released reports detailing the trends that will be everywhere in the coming months.

Earlier this week, Instagram entered the mix and released its first-ever trend report, a guide to the trends across fashion, beauty, food and more that will “shape culture in 2022.”

To create the report, Instagram used data from an October 2021 YPulse survey of 1,200 weekly social media users in the U.S. between the ages of 13 to 24.

In fashion, Instagram is predicting that maximalist fashion will reign supreme. According to the report, after spending so much time in athleisure, people are ready to start going big with their wardrobe choices, "using fashion as a vehicle for joy, optimism and self-expression." Alternative styles like goth, Dark Academia, described as “traditional-academic-with-a-gothic-edge," according to the New York Times, and goblincore, an aesthetic that appreciates the uglier side of nature, like slugs and fungi — all which we’ve seen slowly creeping into the mainstream over the last year will reach their peak.

Beauty, on the other hand, is headed in the opposite direction toward what Instagram is calling “skin minimalism.” According to the report, about one in three young people are interested in learning more and buying “clean” skin care and makeup products. “Clean beauty that balances glowing skin with minimal products and safer ingredients will only grow in 2022,” the report reads.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of the fashion and beauty staples that you can use to incorporate these trends into your own routine as we head into the new year.

Maximalist fashion

This leather jacket is an easy way to introduce the gothic trend to your wardrobe. Currently the No.1 bestselling women’s leather jacket on Amazon, it has more than 10,000 five-star reviews, with multiple people saying that they were impressed by the quality and fit.

You can’t go wrong with a black dress, and you can zhoosh this classic option up with a pair of chunky boots to complete the look.

Speaking of chunky shoes, lug soled loafers are also having a moment. While this pair comes in a range of colors, the black option fits right in with the gothic trend.

Dark Academia is another trending style that fits under the bold fashion label. You’ll often see people who identify with this aesthetic wearing cardigans, blazers, plaid and tweed materials. Try this timeless long-sleeve blazer, which features an oversized fit to allow for layering.

While these bottoms may look like your typical pair of business pants, they’re made from a super soft fabric, so they feel just like your favorite pair of sweats. They’re wrinkle-resistant too, so they’ll stay looking their best all day long.

When you think of academic-inspired clothing, turtlenecks are top of mind. This comfy option from American Eagle comes in six colors. It’s meant to be oversized and cozy, so if you want it to be more form-fitting, consider sizing down.

Rock the goblincore aesthetic with this sweater. The style, which was also mentioned in Instagram’s report, features many motifs inspired by the natural world, like frogs and mushrooms.

The nostalgic trend is also expected to grow in 2022. Recently, we've seen Y2K-inspired belt bags rising in popularity again. This one is meant to be worn around your waist or across your body and can be used to hold all your small essential items when you’re on the go.

Skinny jeans had a long reign as our favorite denim style, but mom jeans have slowly taken their place in our hearts. This vintage-inspired pair from Levi’s was made to highlight your curves and give your backside a lift, so they’re way more flattering than the pair you owned in the ‘90s.

Minimalist beauty

While there’s no definition for what constitutes a “clean” beauty product, most items that fall under that label avoid the use of additives like parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. Many of them are also vegan, cruelty-free or have eco-friendly packaging.

This facial moisturizer from affordable clean beauty brand Versed checks all of those boxes. It’s enriched with nourishing ingredients like algae extract, vitamin E and squalane to keep skin hydrated

Weleda’s celebrity-favorite moisturizer can be used all over your body, from your face to your hands, to relieve dry skin.

Tackle breakouts and dark spots with this vegan formula from Kinship. It features salicylic acid, retinal and bakuchiol and can be used as both a spot treatment and all-over formula to help clear acne and encourage skin renewal.

Even if you’re trying to minimize the number of products in your beauty routine, sunscreen is non-negotiable. It’s one of the most important, yet often forgotten, steps in any skin care regimen. Unlike the sunscreens of your past, which leave behind a white cast, this one is invisible, lightweight and cruelty-free.

Available in nearly 30 shades, Kosas’ concealer can be used as a concealer, eye cream or spot treatment. It provides medium coverage and is said to hydrate and brighten skin, thanks to the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and caffeine.

Slip Milk Makeup’s vegan blush stick in your purse for a quick color touch-up while you’re on the go. The two-in-one stick can be used as a blush and lip color, and the formula is buildable so you can customize the color to suit your needs.

