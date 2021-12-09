Pantone just revealed its 2022 Color of the Year — here's how to style it

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Each year, Pantone reveals the color that best captures the current moment and will encapsulate the months ahead. Last December, the company chose not one, but two colors, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow, which Pantone said reflected “deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.”

Now, the company has done something entirely different. For the first time ever, instead of selecting a shade from its own roster for Color of the Year for 2022, Pantone has created an entirely new one: “Veri Peri,” a vibrant mix of red and violet-infused blue. The color, “displays a spritely, joyous attitude” that encourages creativity and “imaginative expression,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a release.

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place,” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”

One way to capture this vibrant and optimistic energy of the color is to incorporate it into your wardrobe. Because Pantone created the new color this year, it's tricky to find products that perfectly match the shade (though we did find one). But if you want to wear it, we found nine chic options that capture the essence of the color.

Pantone Color of the Year 2022

In honor of the new announcement, Cariuma partnered with Pantone to create a limited-edition style of its comfortable OCA Low and Catiba Pro sneakers in the shade. You can pre-order your pair now and they will ship between mid-January to February.

This oversized cardigan has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 16,00 reviews and many people describe it as being "super soft" and "cozy." One stylist previously told Shop TODAY that when it comes to oversized cardigans, if you are petite, you should consider sizing down for a better fit.

From slippers to coats, there are so many ways to wear sherpa for the season. And this cozy pullover, which features that material, is a great pick for layering thanks to its lightweight design.

Sweatpants are a must-have for lazy winter days and holiday movie marathons. These ones are more form-flattering than your typical pair and have an adjustable waistband for added comfort.

Dropped shoulders emphasize this shirt's bold blouson sleeves. Plus, it has a loose cut which ups the volume to make it even more of a statement piece.

These pants are a step up from your favorite pair of leggings, so you can wear them for commuting, travel and more. And they’re made from a Featherweight Stretch fabric, so we bet they’re just as comfortable.

Accessorize your ‘do with this cute fleece scrunchie from Madewell. It will add a pop of color to any outfit and bring a fun, retro feel to your look.

There are 12 shades of this chic two-tone sweater dress available, but we love this one, which features a combination of navy and periwinkle.

Etsy Color of the Year 2022

Since Pantone isn't the only one with a color prediction for 2022, we're also featuring tips for styling another shade that may be dominating the scene next year.

While we saw a shade of green popping up all over the home and fashion spaces last year, Etsy predicts that emerald green, in particular, will continue to shine in 2022. According to the brand, searches for emerald green items are up 64 percent in the last three months, as compared to the same period last year.

"Symbolizing harmony and growth, along with royalty and refinement, emerald green is the perfect color to remind us to find balance this year," the company shared in a recent post.

Wide-leg pants are in this season, so this emerald green pair will make you feel very on-trend. Wear them alone or pair them with the matching tie-waist blazer for a complete look.

You’ll stun in this gorgeous ruffled dress. It has an adjustable drawstring waist, textured fabric and a flattering v-neckline.

Don’t forget to accessorize! These modern earrings are another great way to wear the shade. The earring posts are lead and cadmium-free, so they’re safe for sensitive ears.

Stylist Heather Newberger previously told Shop TODAY that just wearing a touch of emerald “can add ineffable class to almost any outfit.” You can take the luxurious feel of the shade to the next level with this sweater, which is made from a silk blend material.

Soft, chic and easy to style, this cropped shacket checks all of the boxes. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or wear it with leggings and a sweatshirt to add a touch of seasonal flair to your athleisurewear.

Bundle up on chilly days in this chic button-up coat. You’ll want to add it to your cart now, while it’s 65% off.

