Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you might normally think of a bean bag as something that you'd find in a dorm room or a child's bedroom, they're actually a pretty versatile piece of furniture.

The chair can make a comfortable lounging spot for adults, little ones and pets alike. Most of them are pretty easy to move, meaning they can be placed in a sunny spot in the living room to read on and then moved outdoors later for a backyard movie night. Not to mention, the chairs have evolved through the years and expand far beyond just seats filled with beans or beads. You can now find options that are far more stylish and supportive (like with memory foam fill) than the one you had as a kid.

With that in mind, we found 11 bean bag chairs that are worth adding to your cart, from ones that look like actual chairs to more classic options.

The best bean bags

Soft and comfortable, you can't go wrong with this "bean bag." It's made from a comfortable memory foam material that's fluffier than your typical bean-filled chair. It also has an average 4.3-star rating from more than 12,000 reviews. Reviewers note that it takes a few days to fully fluff up after you unpack it, but many people have said that they appreciate how large and soft it is once it has fully expanded.

You'll love snuggling up on this chair thanks to its soft, plush material. The fluffy fill retains its shape, so it'll maintain its supportive structure, even with repeated use.

Create the ultimate space for relaxation in your home with this luxury (and TikTok-favorite) bean bag. It’s filled with high-density beads that mimic the sensations of flotation therapy (basically, it makes it feel like you're floating in space). It can be laid flat for your afternoon nap or propped up to provide back support for reading or gaming.

This five-foot bean bag is available in more than 30 colors to fit every space. The oversized chair is stuffed with a soft memory foam and can fit up to two people.

Kick back and relax on this memory foam bean bag. It comes in a variety of sizes, from a small, three-foot option to a seven-foot chair that can fit multiple people.

Stain-resistant and water-resistant, this top-rated bean bag is a great pick for your little one. They'll love having it in their bedroom or playroom for lounging and reading.

While this option isn't technically a bean bag chair, it's a pretty creative storage solution. You can place your little one's stuffed animals, towels or pillows into the bean bag cover when they're not using them and it will transform the bag into a soft place for them to sit. Plus, it will help you minimize mess.

The best outdoor bean bags

This soft bean bag chair will seamlessly blend into your pre-existing outdoor furniture setup. It's made with a quick-drying and stain-resistant material to stand up against the elements and is available in solid colors or black and white cabana-style stripes.

Curl up with your summer read or soak up the sun in this lounger. It comes in three colors and has a supportive, ergonomic shape.

Add a fun touch to your patio or living room with this patterned bean bag, which can be used both indoors and out. It has a machine washable cover for easy cleaning and is made with a UV-protected material.

When it comes to creating fabric for your outdoor furniture, few brands do it better than Sunbrella. The company's popular fabric is durable and resistant to water, fading and mildew, so it's built to last. These outdoor bean bags are filled with polystyrene beads and come in three colors.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!