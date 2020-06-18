15 beach umbrellas that will stay put while you're relaxing

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between making sandcastles with your kids, swimming in the ocean and soaking up the sun, there's nothing better than a summer beach day. While a little vitamin D is always nice, it's important to protect your skin, wear sunscreen (maybe even sun protective clothing) and give yourself shade when you need it.

If you're spending this season having out by the beach or lake, it's time to invest in a sturdy beach umbrella. And to help make your research for the best beach canopy easier, we compiled a list of some of the most top-rated and durable beach umbrellas on the market. Many of our picks are made with UPF 50+ material which help protect against UVA and UVB rays.

From heavy-duty beach umbrellas to pop-up beach tents, there's bound to be one sunshade on our list that will work for you and your family.

This AmazonBasics umbrella will make your next outing more enjoyable. It’s lightweight, durable, budget-friendly and folds down into a compact carrying case. Plus, it comes in a variety of different colors and patterns like black and a blue and a nautical striped pattern.

If you’re looking for an option that the whole family can use, this is the choice for you. This umbrella canopy is eight feet wide, and two adults (and their beach chairs!) can fit. It’s made with UPF 50+ material for sun protection, it's water-repellent and has over 2,400 verified five-star reviews on Amazon.

For a smaller, single-person option, consider this clamp-on umbrella made by the same brand. It offers UPF 50+ protection and can adjust to any angle thanks to a 360-degree swivel design. Plus, it’s easy to carry since it packs away in a convenient carrying case.

Coolibar is known for its stylish collection of sun-protective clothing, so it's no surprise the brand makes a chic UPF 50+ beach umbrella too. This canopy claims is designed to keep you 15 degrees cooler, even in the strongest sunlight!

This beach tent by Pacific Breeze is Amazon’s Choice for “pop up beach tents” and has over 2,700 verified five-star reviews. Customers love this beach tent for its easy setup and large windows for ventilation.

The Rio beach umbrella provides maximum sun protection with a built-in tilt feature for all-day coverage. It also comes with a built-in mesh table with two cup holders for added convenience and includes a carry bag for easy portability.

The BeachBub umbrella system is unique because it doesn't require a screw-in anchor. Instead, you just fill the base with sand (which takes a couple of minutes) to ensure all sides of the pole are secure. Then, just sit back and relax!

If you're constantly worrying about your umbrella blowing away at the beach, this Aoske canopy is a good pick. This beach umbrella is designed with a pointed prong anchor that guarantees sturdiness no matter how windy it gets.

While this pop-up canopy will surely come in handy on sunny days, it's also great if you get caught in the rain. Amazon customers praise its durable, water-resistant fabric. Others note the small and lightweight plastic frame that makes this option more portable than metal designs.

Add a pop of color to your beach day with this seven-foot-tall umbrella. The extra-large design can withstand the heaviest of winds thanks to its durable sand anchor.

This umbrella was designed with special vents to promote airflow and eliminate any worry of your umbrella blowing away. It’s made of UPF 50+ material to save your skin from sunburn and comes with a bag for easy transport.

Tommy Bahama's popular deluxe beach umbrella boasts an impressive UPF 100+ rated material. It comes with fold-down handles to screw the base securely into the sand and has a durable tilt feature for optimal shade at all times.

This top-rated pick from Wayfair features hexagon canopy that's water-resistant. The simple design is available in 12 colors and has a screw design on the bottom to help it stay in place.

If you're looking for a fun, colorful and kid-friendly beach umbrella, consider this one from Highland Dunes. Many reviewers bought this canopy for their children and use it as a sunshade for the kids' play area at home or at the beach.

This umbrella is by far the most cost-effective pick on our list. Walmart shoppers love this umbrella for the cost and durability. With a six-foot radius, it's perfect for your outdoor patio, camping and the beach.

