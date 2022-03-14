Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that Daylight Saving time has hit, summer will be here before you know it. That means parties by the pool, nights spent by the bonfire and barbecues with friends and family. But before you start planning get-togethers for the warmer days ahead, now might be the time to upgrade some of that outdoor patio furniture you've been meaning to replace.

We believe that it's never too early to shop for summer essentials, especially when there are so many sales on outdoor furniture happening. Bigger retailers like Target and Walmart are already shaving prices on big-ticket items like patio sets and solar-powered umbrellas. Even Wayfair and Overstock.com are holding major events, catering to all those who can't wait to upgrade to water-resistant furnishings and accessories to help enhance their balcony, garden and backyard decor.

With so many sales to shop, you might not know where to start. So, we took it upon ourselves to find the best deals on furniture, coverings and accessories to help spruce up your outdoor space. And with these picks, you'll be wishing you could skip spring altogether.

Outdoor patio furniture sales

If it's time to replace your worn-out furniture, this rattan set from Target might be the chicest way to do it. The set comes with two armchairs, complete with seat cushions in the color of your choice. The matching coffee table is built with tempered glass for durability and made from the same outdoor-safe wicker material.

Part side table, part decorative piece, this Amazon find is a great combination of style and function. It’s a great place to hold cocktails and small plates, and the dark blue metal construction can withstand any weather. We’re loving the all-around cut-out design as an elegant and unexpected touch.

Impress your guests this summer with this trendy patio bar stool set. Don't be fooled by the stylish seats — the PVC-coated fabric is anti-bacterial, anti-mite and UV-resistant, according to the brand. So, you can expect to entertain with this outdoor furniture for many seasons to come. Plus, you can save $78 if you buy now.

Nothing is worse than not having enough space to place your iced tea or summer reading material while lounging outside. This sturdy side table is perfect to keep beside your loungers and chairs. According to the brand, it can hold servings for up to four people and is lightweight enough to easily move around your patio.

Give your weather-worn hammock a major upgrade with this waterproof option from Home Depot. The durable Textiline fabric is breathable and roomy, so it can comfortably hold up to two people with ease. It's also available in seven solid colors and stripe designs to match any outdoor space aesthetic.

Add the finishing touch to your outdoor space with this rattan coffee table. The mixed brown color can match other dark-hued furniture pieces and is a great addition to put in front of your seating arrangements. The brand says it's also appropriate to place poolside, on the lawn, and on indoor or outdoor terraces.

If you can’t wait to snuggle up with a loved one on late summer nights, you might want to invest in this two-person swing glider. Rock back and forth while resting on weather-resistant and comfortable textilene material, built to take on any environmental conditions. You won’t want to watch the sunset sitting in anything else.

Replace your dull accent chair cushions with this cozy option. Not only is the material moisture wicking and stain resistant, but the brand also says it won’t fade under the sun or become ruined from rainy days.

Create your own tranquil space in the middle of your backyard with this elegant hanging rope chair. The chic cotton canvas is durable (it holds up to 250 pounds, according to the brand) and it comes in four different designs. And you can’t beat the sale price: $34!

Outdoor accessories sales

Add a pop of color to your balcony or patio with this floral-inspired area rug. It comes in several designs — ranging from vibrant to more neutral hues — and is made with a flat weave for a plusher feel, the brand says. The best part is how easy it is to wash — just spray down with a hose and let it air dry.

Don’t miss out on this Walmart “popular pick” that’s on sale for under $45 — that’s $25 off the original price. It’s never too early to prepare for fun outdoor summer days, and this steel fire pit bowl is just what you need for future bonfires and marshmallow roastings.

Finding the perfect furniture is important, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spruce up your outdoor space with some artwork to match. This conversation starter comes in nine shiny color options, all made from 16-gauge steel and powder coated to give a spectacular finish that the brand describes as “one of a kind.”

Why go safe with your lighting fixtures when you can go bold? These crystal fairy lights offer soft illumination in your garden, patio, backyard or any space that needs a boost in decor. Let them charge by day and then watch as they transform your entire space, in one of the eight lighting modes of your choice.

Plant lovers will fall in love with this three-tier wooden shelf. The entire stand has room for 11 regular-sized potted plants (or more with smaller-sized pots!) and can withstand a total weight of 150 pounds, according to the brand. Right now, you can use your green thumb to add this to your cart for 49% off.

If your patio furniture is in desperate need of color, these accent pillows from Mina Victory can enhance any space. With the number of colors available to choose from, it will be easy to find the perfect one to match your current outdoor ensemble — or mix and match to create your own unique look.

Outdoor covers sales

When investing in an outdoor umbrella, we suggest one that works wonders day and night. While the sun is shining, this Ainfox option will give you 10 feet of relieving shade (and never fade due to UV rays). Using pre-installed solar-powered LED lights, it's also ready to light up your patio once it gets dark.

Make outdoor lunches a lot more comfortable with this reliable umbrella from Best Choice Products. Its built-in crank and tilt feature is easy to adjust, and the included self-adhering straps make for easy storage when you want to return indoors.

If space is an issue in your backyard, this half round umbrella could be the answer. The water-resistant fabric reaches 9 feet in diameter and is attached to a steel frame for instant durability. Push it up against a wall and use the crank lift system to provide shade to areas you thought weren't possible to cover.

For something more dramatic than a basic umbrella, you may not be able to resist this Target pick. The two-tier gazebo is a stunning addition to your outdoor relaxation area. Standout features include built-in mosquito netting, ventilation capabilities and a steel pipe design. Right now, you can score one for $155, which totals to savings of $145.

When you can't get away, this beach umbrella can bring the vacation vibes to you. Update your tiki-inspired backyard with this fun straw top design, which has a quick-open function and even a tilt mechanism, so you can adjust it to where you need the most shade.

Sometimes, a single umbrella isn't enough for bigger parties — that's where this double-sided option comes into play. It covers up to 15 feet of space, so there's no place for burning hot rays to sneak through. While this is larger than most umbrellas, you can rest (or lounge) easy knowing that it's made with the brand's superior strength metal structure and comes with an "extra-stable" base, they said.

