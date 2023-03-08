You don't want to miss these end-of-season sales — we found deals up to 82% off

Spring is just around the corner, which means we have a ton to look forward to: Warmer weather, outdoor gatherings, outfits that don't require several layers ... we could go on and on. But before we get ahead of ourselves, there's one more thing to take care of — shopping all of the end-of-season sales coming our way.

Right now, retailers are cleaning house and preparing for a new wave of seasonal shoppers, which means we can reap the rewards of all the discounts in fashion, beauty, tech and so much more. From 70% off "cheeky" denim to TikTok-viral makeup palettes going for half off, we found some eye-catching sales that we think you'll want to add to your carts ASAP.

End-of-Season deals

Hourglass bodies, rejoice! The jean that was literally made for your shape is now on sale for 70% off. We don't expect the deal on this curve-hugging, bootie-boosting denim to last long, so we suggest grabbing a pair while you still can.

The time for heavy outerwear is almost up, but that only means the discounts for winter jackets will get better and better. An end-of-season snow is always in the cards, so why not prep yourself with one of The North Face's goose-down parkas? It's waterproof, fully insulated and marked down over $100.

A trucker jacket is a cool layering addition for any season, but while we're still donning cold-weather attire, this Levi's option is the perfect choice. The cute sherpa collar will give you the right amount of warmth when wind chills are at an all-time high, but it's also removable for when springtime comes around.

Want to throw it back to the 70s, but with a modern flair? Levi's has you covered with its disco-era-inspired slim jeans, that feature a high waist, straight leg and vintage design that will have you tempted to buy a pair in every wash.

Not a purse person? This little wristlet might be more your speed, with its two mini compartments that are perfectly sized for cash and credit cards.

Want to get your hands on a discontinued item? Well, this might be your last chance to step into these nifty New Balances. Along with a few pastel designs printed throughout, the sneaker also boasts engineered mesh, dual-layer midsoles and responsive cushioning.

If you think slippers are mainly a cold-weather staple, think again. These slip-ons from Fireside by Dearfoams are made from 100 percent Australian sheepskin, which is temperature regulating according to the brand. So, they'll carry you through the rest of winter and then keep your toes nice and cool once the summer heat hits.

Leggings. They're the loungewear staples everyone needs in their closet (and most have more than one ... or 10). If you haven't built a collection, there's a chance you will now, especially since we found Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings on deal for just $12.

A glossy, hydrated lip is the hot trend of the moment, and now there's a way to get the look for under $10. Tarte's Lip Rescue Balms are designed to deliver moisture, soften lips and soothe the skin, all while providing a sheer tint to your pout.

If you're a regular on #BeautyTok, you're likely familiar with this viral blush trio by beauty influencer Patrick Starrr. The palette features three monochromatic shades in different formulas: a cream, pressed powder and highlighter. Grab the shade Rich Betch for half off while this deal lasts!

This might look like a regular hair brush, but there's a lot more than meets the eye. The head features short and long bristles, which work to smooth the cuticles and pull back hair for updos, respectively. They're also capped with soft tips so that weaves and extensions won't experience any damage.

You prime your face, so why not prime your lashes and prepare them for maximum length and volume? This primer by Lancôme is infused with vitamins to help condition your lashes and "help add extra length and thickness for a visible improvement on the performance of your mascara."

This cult-favorite foundation has been around for quite some time, but it's recently seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok. The powder foundation promises 24-hour wear, a lightweight finish and full, matte coverage.

If you don't already own Our Place's super-popular 8-in-1 Perfect Pot, now's the time. The price tag may not be discounted, but you'll receive a free gift with your purchase. You can choose between the brand's Knife Trio, Night + Day Glasses, Hot Grips or Fry Deck.

Whether you're a new homeowner on the hunt for decor or have a kitchen in need of a refresh, these embroidered linens will make a gorgeous addition to any tablescape. We're obsessed with multicolored designs and a mix of lined patterns.

We might have iPhones and high-end cameras to capture the best photos, but sometimes a Polaroid can offer a nostalgic vibe fitting for any vintage-inspired aesthetic. Grab the family or a friend and snap a few memories for your collection, but make sure to take advantage of this 35% off deal first.

Student? Traveler? Commuter? Anyone can benefit from one of Herschel Supply Co.'s backpacks. This option comes with all the storage fixings, including padded shoulder straps, multiple compartments, water bottle pockets and a fleece-lined sunglass pocket and laptop sleeve.

Doesn't the cooking experience feel so much better when you have aesthetically pleasing cookware? You won't be disappointed with this 13-piece stainless steel set. (If cooking isn't your think and you can't relate, maybe a nearly 60% off discount might help push you to pick up a cook book.)

For a limited time, Macy's is heavily discounting Bella's 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer, which uses circular heat technology to offer an even cook at up to 450 degrees. It also comes with an auto-off function and a nonstick crisping tray.

Nearly 4,000 Macy's reviewers have given this sheet set a five-star rating. One happy shopper even called them their "all-time favorite sheet??" They added, "Love the added security on the corners. The top sheet is very generous in length."

Your couch deserves more than just a few decorative pillows. Add a few accessories to the mix, like this tasseled throw blanket. It has a cream-centric design with geometric knit patterns woven in. Plus, you'll be happy it's there when you're lounging around on a chilly day.

Need help catching better (or more) zzzs? Amazon's newest sleep tracker, the Halo Rise, is designed to get you snoozing faster, deeper and better. It uses no-touch sensor technology to measure body movement, temperature, humidity and more to give you a more accurate and enjoyable sleeping experience, according to the brand.

Taking steps to make your home a "smarter" one doesn't have to break the bank. This 3rd Generation Echo Dot is on sale for less than $20, which is quite a deal considering everything this gadget can do: play music, set alarms, provide weather updates, make announcements throughout your home and more.

Go ahead, plug it up! This wall charger and surge protector not only provides more outlet space for all your devices but it's also designed to protect them while they charge.

If your body gets knots for always being on the move (but you don't have the time, energy or budget for a massage), now's the time to invest in a massage gun. This Tzumi option, complete with four interchangeable head attachments and several vibrating frequencies to choose from, is now 80% off.