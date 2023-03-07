BaubleBar's semi-annual sale is here! Shop our favorite pieces — starting at $4

Calling one, calling all. BaubleBar's semi-annual Friends & Family sale is finally here. This sale is the brand's biggest sale outside of Black Friday and offers customers 25% off everything on site. Yes, you heard that right, EVERYTHING is 25% off — even personalized items!

Use code SPRING25 at checkout and watch your cart total shrink right before your eyes, but act fast since the sale ends March 12th.

From the brand's best-selling Hera necklace to initial earrings you'll never want to take off, keep reading to shop 20 of our favorite picks from the sale, starting at $4.

BaubleBar semi-annual sale deals 2023

Pearls, crystal and gold shimmer all in one headband? Sign us up immediately.

This set comes with two sparkly barrettes and a luxe silver scrunchie all for $3.75. Is this real life?

Claw clips are all the rage right now, and for good reason — they're easy to use and super chic. This clip with crystal butterflies is just the right amount of extra.

This sleek initial necklace is a great example of how an understated piece can really pack a punch. Crafted with longevity in mind, this 18K gold-plated sterling silver necklace will last for years to come.

Friendship bracelets are back in style! This is BaubleBar's updated take on the early 2000s trend and we can't get enough. Even better, every bracelet is handmade so no two are alike.

The best-selling Hera necklace is finally on sale, so don't waste any time scooping it up! This paperclip necklace gives off effortless style, what more could you want?

Can't get enough of the Hera necklace? Lucky for you, BaubleBar designed the matching bracelet. This made-to-stack accessory is a great addition to any arm candy you might be already sporting.

Pearl earrings are a staple in any jewelry collection but why not take them to the next level with these drop earrings? Dress them up or dress them down, pearls are always in style.

Wear the luck of the Irish with this adorable four leaf clover pendant necklace. While this is on point for the upcoming St.Patrick's Day holiday, we'll take good fortune year-round.

Want to match your BFF or wear the initials of a loved one? The possibilities are truly endless with these beautiful 18K gold plated sterling silver stud earrings.

This bracelet is a true showstopper without being too obnoxious. You can include a maximum of eight characters, too.

This dog tag-style initial necklace is a personal favorite. With the pearl background and stone plated border, the initial really sparkles.

The Melissa is a great example of a bracelet with an added layer of chicness, thanks to the etched metal detail.

What's better than one ring? Two rings for the price of one! This set is ideal for stacking or mixing and matching with other rings already in your collection.

Show off your divine inner femininity with this Empress tarot card necklace. This pendant is on a classic gold chain and can be layered.

These dangly heart earrings are just waiting for date night, girls' night or a day when you want to show yourself some extra love.

These hoops are perfect for everyday wear and are lightweight enough that you won't even notice they're there.

Who would have thought that anklets would come back in style? The Stella shows that ankles are here to stay.

Support your team is style with this subtle logo gold bracelet. These are even stackable if you have two teams you can't help but love.

This best-selling custom blanket is the perfect home accessory for any room. Plus, it's washing machine-friendly so it isn't the end of the world if you make a few stains.

This case is sure to elevate any mirror selfie! Choose from 12 characters (numbers and symbols too!) and watch the phone case of your dreams come to life.