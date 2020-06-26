Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is finally here! It's the perfect time for swimming in the pool, munching on ice cream, wearing your favorite warm-weather clothing and spending lots of time outside — so it might also be time to invest in your outdoor space.

From an outdoor fire pit to a trendy outdoor rug, there are plenty of ways to turn your backyard into a fun oasis. When it comes to kicking back and enjoying some time outside, you want to feel relaxed and comfortable while you’re eating lunch, enjoying a summer read or snoozing in the sun.

One way you can spruce up your outdoor living space and add a little comfort is with a perfect patio set. They're cozy and add style to your backyard — making it easy to socialize (distantly, of course) with friends and family. From colorful chairs to large loungers, there’s bound to be an option on our list that will work for you.

We categorized our list by price, so you can find the perfect outdoor furniture set for whatever budget you’re working with.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Outdoor furniture sets for $200 or less

This patio set is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller with over 500 verified reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating. The three-piece set includes two square wicker bistro chairs (that are water-resistant!) and a sturdy coffee table. The cushions that come with the chairs are available in both black and cream.

If you don’t have a lot of space, this colorful set is a great option. It includes one oval table and two armchairs so you can sit beside your friend or family member and enjoy the sun in style. The furniture is easy to clean, all you need is a cloth and some soap whenever it needs a pick-me-up.

For those who want to add a pop of color to their patio but don’t want to commit to bright furniture, try this set with fun cushions instead. This furniture set comes with two rocking chairs and a coffee table made of durable metal.

We love this trendy Acapulco bistro furniture set because it’s chic but simple and could work in a variety of different places in your outdoor living space. The set includes two chairs that have a high-back design that is woven with flexible ropes that you can sink into for optimal comfort. It also comes with a matching accent table.

Outdoor furniture sets for $300 or less

This three-piece bistro set includes one round table and two armchairs, making it perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or happy hour cocktail with a buddy. The woven details give this set a breezy and traditional look and the cream-colored cushions are made with extra padding to add more comfort.

If you need seating for more than just two people, this four-piece rattan sofa set might be the best way to go. It comes with one love seat, two single sofas and can fit up to four people comfortably. Plus, it features a matching rectangular coffee table that is perfect for your homemade charcuterie board and some glasses of rosé!

This sectional outdoor furniture rattan set is both chic and useful! The lounger is great for a cozy nap in the sun or extra seating for cocktail hour. This set comes in brown with tan cushions.

This outdoor sofa set can add a touch of charm to any space. The chairs are crafted from metal and rattan, featuring three seat cushions that provide the perfect area for you and your family to spend time together on cool summer nights.

If you’re looking to create an outdoor bar atmosphere, these elevated stools and cocktail table will be a great addition to your space. The set is simple yet stylish and will provide ideal seating for your porch or backyard.

This wicker set from Home Depot is designed to be both durable and trendy. It comes with two armchairs and a slate-top table. The pieces are all made with a durable steel frame with a rust-resistant teak finish.

Outdoor furniture sets for $400 or more

This outdoor sofa set has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Wayfair’s website with almost 900 reviews. It comes with two armchairs, one loveseat and one rectangular table. Each piece is wrapped in woven polyethylene wicker to resist weather and water and comes with cozy beige cushions.

This four-piece sofa set would look great with a beach backdrop, so if you own a house on the water, you may want to splurge on this one.

Blend up a batch of your famous margaritas, put on your favorite floppy hat and kick back outdoors with this set that includes two armchairs, two footrests and a coffee table. The frames are UV-resistant, so they should last you for many years to come.

This luxurious outdoor sectional sofa is great for larger families. The couch is made of high-quality rattan wicker with a steel frame that is all-weather resistant. It comes with washable cushions and is available in a variety of different colors including navy blue, royal blue, turquoise, khaki and red.

Create a space to kick back and unwind outdoors beside your loved ones with this six-piece patio sectional. It can fit up to six people and comes with a modern glass wedge table.

This is another great option for those looking to accommodate many people at once, plus it’s Home Depot’s No. 1 bestseller! It’s made with a durable steel frame for a modernized feel and includes plush gray cushions.

