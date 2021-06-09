Make the most of summer days with these backyard entertaining essentials

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
If you're looking forward to finally having people over again this summer, now might be a good time to spruce up your outdoor living space — in a much bigger way than just grabbing new chair cushions.
Regardless of whether you're hosting this year's family reunion or have upcoming July Fourth plans, lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the essentials you need for backyard entertaining this season. If food is the focal point of the occasion or if music and decor is what brings life to your get-togethers, Falik has you covered.
Below, you'll find serving platters, outdoor speakers and more must-haves that will make it easy to make your outdoor space the ultimate spot for entertaining, regardless of the size of your backyard.
Backyard entertaining ideas 2021
Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Machine
Create an instant bubble party at home in a matter of minutes. This bubble machine is a favorite in the Falik household, and it only requires water to activate the solution. It takes just 10 minutes to set up and can be wiped clean and deconstructed just as easily as it was put together.
SpeAquaThe Barnacle Pro
Don't underestimate this gadget. It can suction to just about any surface and provide powerful sound quality anywhere you go. It's the size of your fist, Falik says, but it can hold up to 2,000 songs.
Prodyne Appetizers On Ice with Lids
No one enjoys a warm shrimp cocktail, so Falik recommends these lidded appetizer trays to keep them cold. You can place ice over the metal grates in the container to prevent water from pooling under each dish and expect them to keep cool until the ice melts.
Prodyne Iced Serving Bowl
Serve salsa, guacamole and other dips they way they were meant to be served — cold — with this serving bowl. The three piece serving bowl can keep food chilled for hours and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy care.
ImpriLux Chilled Condiment Server Caddy
Snacks and condiments will stay fresh for hours in this caddy. Each removable compartment can hold two cups' worth of food or toppings and keep them chilled while serving.
Classic Cuisine Large Cold Server with Lid
Perfect for fruit, salad, veggies or other little things to pick on, this server also holds everything over ice without allowing any water to seep through the sturdy compartments.
Light It! By Fulcrum Lanterna Lux
Add more ambiance to your tabletop with these touch lights. With the press of a finger, you can change the brightness settings to your liking without sacrificing the sleek look — no wires necessary.
triLED Mosquito Repellent Globe
One reason to ditch your other bulbs for these bug repellent ones? These are up to 73% effective at repelling mosquitoes, rivaling other repellents you might have attempted to use during previous summers. It repels pests within a 150 square-foot radius and operates under three ambiances: cold, warm and mosquito repellent.
Keter Side Table Cooler
We love a multi-tasking table, so this find from Keter is a must-have. You can fill it with ice and keep the lid closed to have it act as a discrete cooler or elevate the top to use it as an actual table. The best part? It's less than $60!
Outdoor Wine Table
Take wine and cheese night anywhere with this wooden wine table. It's fully collapsible and can hold all of the essentials: two glasses, a wine bottle and your go-to snacks.
