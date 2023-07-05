Firing up the grill? Target's Good & Gather line has sauces, spice mixes and more cookout essentials

We've finally hit the peak summer months, which means you've probably fired up the grill once or twice already — but the outdoor cooking season is still only getting started! If you're in need of some food inspiration to upgrade your next barbecue, we've got you covered.

For many of us Target is already a one-stop shop for new grilling tools and other summer outdoor essentials, but we also recommend browsing the retailer's exclusive grocery line Good & Gather for mouth-watering dry rubs, marinades and a variety of meats and proteins designed to help you go big on flavor while saving time and effort. From pre-seasoned beef patties and salmon to buffalo chicken dip and honey sriracha seasoning, you're sure to find a new crowd-pleaser.

To make shopping easier, Target offers pick-up and same-day delivery options for groceries, and shipping for select products. (Note that prices may vary depending on your local Target location.) Below, we rounded up our top 13 Good & Gather grilling picks you can score now, all under $16.

Target Good & Gather grilling essentials

Already seasoned and shaped, these patties can jump right from the freezer to the grill for a no-mess, no-stress meal. Each bag contains 12 patties, so they're perfect for large gatherings or to enjoy on your own throughout the summer.

It's not a backyard barbecue without a bottle of good ol' barbecue sauce! Use this honey-flavored option as a marinade for all your favorite proteins, or serve on the side for dipping. According to the brand, this sauce is free of high fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and preservatives.

If you're looking to switch up your grilling go-to's, we recommend adding some salmon to the grid this season. Keep these individually wrapped frozen fillets on hand for a healthy option in a pinch. Try creating easy salmon skewers or whipping up some spicy salmon burgers.

This seasoning makes adding a flavorful punch to your favorite meats a breeze. It contains just the right amounts of salt, black and red pepper, garlic and paprika so you don't have to worry about inaccurate measurements or spice imbalances.

The star of every grill-out is always the perfectly cooked, tender steak. According to the brand, this T-bone cut is 100% all-natural with minimal processing and contains no artificial ingredients. One satisfied reviewer says that they "threw them on my Traeger and [they] came out steakhouse quality!"

While these sausages make for a perfect bite when charred and seared, they come pre-cooked if you're wanting a quick and easy weekday dinner. Pop them in the microwave or warm up in a skillet to immediately enjoy.

A pre-made spice mix is a simple way to elevate your spread. The sweet and savory combo of honey and sriracha works on almost anything you can think of, from your favorite proteins to popcorn and other snacks.

Whipping up homemade sauces and marinades isn't always realistic, so we love the idea of having several different store-bought varieties on hand. This Korean Barbecue Stir Fry Sauce is packed with flavor from sesame oil, rice vinegar, sesame seeds and soy sauce — and while it complements almost any protein or veggie, the brand specifically recommends beef short ribs and steak.

It's the little things in life — and that includes sitting down with friends and family to enjoy fun, bubbly drinks on a hot summer day. This pomegranate and dragon fruit sparkling water is sure to surprise (and ultimately become your favorite staple).

The general public remains heavily divided on what the best chip shape is — but in our opinion, when you're at a party surrounded by tasty dips and salsas galore, you've got to opt for the bowl-shaped!

With more than 440 reviews and a 4.6-star rating average, this teriyaki sauce will be a household hit. One purchaser says that "the ingredients in this come through. I've made teriyaki sauce from scratch before, but this stuff is great! Everyone finished their meals and even complimented that it tasted just like take out!"

If you ask us, the appetizers are just as important as the main course. Buffalo chicken dip has always been an entertaining staple, and this easy, low-lift option from Target is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

This seasoning is a mix of spicy chili pepper, salt and lime oil — making it smokey, zesty and great for pairing with grilled shrimp or fish, or even as an added kick to some homemade guacamole.