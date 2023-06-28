Hosting a cookout? You should have these 7 grilling essentials on hand

The secret is in the seasoning when it comes to grilling. A good dry-rub will elevate the taste and texture of your meat and vegetables. Good & Gather's Steak Grilling Spice is a blend of all your spice-rack favorites including black pepper, garlic, paprika and more. You can let your food marinate in the spice or simply coat it mere moments before you grill — either way, we think this multi-purpose seasoning will transform your dishes with wonderful flavors and create a rich aroma that is sure to impress.

A foolproof way to elevate grilled mains is with a flavor-packed sauce, and Good & Gather's Organic Honey BBQ Sauce is the kind that pairs well with just about everything. According to the brand, the product boasts a great balance of savory and sweet with no cholesterol or added fats. It can be used as a marinade just as well as a dipping sauce and has many positive reviews from satisfied customers.

Skewers are a must-have for any cookout. They keep the smaller meats, vegetables and shellfish all together to prevent uneven cooking and food from falling underneath the grill surface. The smoky flavoring of food off the grill is not easy to replicate, so it's important to invest in a good set of steel skewers. Wooden skewers run the risk of burning on the grill so we recommend this set of reusable stainless steel skewers from OXO. Currently on sale for 20% off, the skewers have a flat design for easy piercing and no unwanted rolling on the grill. They can easily be picked up with tongs for added safety, and the brand says they're dishwasher safe too.

What is a grill mat you ask? Well, in theory, anything can be cooked on a grill but some foods are better suited for the hot grates and charcoal. A grill mat is a non-stick surface that can be very helpful when cooking foods that melt or run such as eggs or pizza. A mat can also help prevent ingredients from drying up on the grill and trap flavor while keeping grill flames at a minimum. This leakproof BBQ Grill Mat is unique because it can snap together to become a rimmed tray, according to the brand, and it’s the first of its kind. The mat is designed to fit standard-sized grills and is made from heat-safe, premium fiberglass. The brand also says it's designed for easy cleanup and storage.

There's nothing like cooking over an open flame but at the same time, there's nothing quite like the grime and ash left behind. A good clean is mandatory to prevent buildup on a grill which can affect the taste of your food overtime and create creosote (the bitter black stuff that can get on your meats and veggies). But wire grill brushes can pose their own health risks, as wire bristles can end up in food and cause internal injury, not to mention long-term damage to the grill. OXO has a great Cold Cleaning Grill Brush with angled, nylon bristles and a replaceable head so it will last you quite a long time. It also has a rust-proof stainless steel scraper attachment. The dishwasher-safe brush has a soft-grip handle and a long neck that allows for comfortable and safe cleaning, according to the brand.

You can’t rely on time or experience alone when it comes to food safety. KIZEN’s Digital Meat Thermometer makes it easy to tell when your food is safe to eat. It’s fast and accurate, according to the brand, with a bright LED display and a backlight that shines in the dark. This thermometer is also magnetic, so it will remain close by as long as there is metal around. A meat thermometer is the only surefire way to determine that your meal is done, and will cause you no harm. What’s even better is that it comes with a handy guide that lets you know the ideal temperature for your meat or egg products, and it’s waterproof so you can wash it spotless with no worries.

Good quality kitchen tools don’t need to break the bank. The tools in this Cuisinart set are made with stainless steel and have heat-resistant rubber handles. The set also comes with a grill glove designed to keep your hand safe and allows you to cook comfortably. A pair of tongs, spatula and grill fork are included, each with elongated handles designed for the perfect balance of control and distance from the food, says the brand. They also come with bottom hooks so they can be hung after use. This simple, quality set is perfect for beginners and experienced grillers alike, and for under $26.

More Target shopping guides: