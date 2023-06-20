Jocelyn Delk Adams shares her tips and recipes for the ultimate summer barbecue

Cookbook author and founder of Grandbaby Cakes Jocelyn Delk Adams is firing up the grill with TODAY Food to host a memorable summer barbecue. With her tips, you’ll be able to host an easy and effortless outdoor cookout in no time.

Get the party started with her curated celebration playlist featuring festive tunes, which will set the tone for your gathering.

As for the food, serve savory staples like easy barbecue ribs and elote corn pudding alongside a refreshing watermelon-based side salad. To finish, make the day even sweeter with recipes such as her Berry Rhubarb Punch and popsicles for dessert.

Ahead, we're sharing our perfect party planning spreadsheet (download it below) to make sure that this celebration season goes off without a hitch.

Party-planning schedule

3 weeks before party

Decide on format/theme

When, where (reserve venue, if necessary)

Determine your budget

Create a guest list

Send out invitations

Plan your menu

Contact vendors and pay deposits

Plan activities

2 weeks before party

Confirm RSVPs

Craft the perfect playlist

Confirm vendor deliveries/pick-ups

House cleaned

Yard mowed/landscaped

Check plates, platters, serviceware; order what’s needed

Purchase decorations

1 week before party

Make and freeze any make-ahead dishes

Arrange furniture, seating, and tables

Write a grocery list

2-3 days before party

Final grocery shopping

Notify/request neighbor’s cooperation

Pick up rented items/vendor delivery, final payment

Day before party

Pick up food/Major cooking

Pick up flowers

Decorate

Cleaning touch-up

Set up bar

Day-of party

Last minute cooking (as minimal as possible)

Set out food

Get dressed

Take pictures

ENJOY!

1-2 days after party

House cleaned

Return vendor rentals

Share photos

Send thank-you notes

You can’t have a cookout without ribs but serving tender, flavorful ribs can be a bit intimidating. Here, Jocelyn Delk Adams shows just how easy it is, so long as you have a bit of patience. She starts with eight to 10 pounds of beef back ribs, which are seasoned with a dry rub made with light brown sugar, cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, mustard powder, garlic powder and onion powder.

Inspired by Mexican street corn, this creamy corn side dish features freshly grilled corn kernels mixed with Mexican crema, lime zest, cotija cheese, ground cumin, chili powder and fresh cilantro. It’s baked in the oven until bubbling and is a must-make side dish to go along with the beef ribs.

Watermelon salad is tossed with juicy summer tomatoes, quick-pickled onions, crumbled feta cheese, torn mint leaves, and a chipotle dressing. You can make the pickled onions and chipotle dressing in advance but the salad should be assembled just before party time.

To make this punch, start by making an infused simple syrup made with sugar and water, plus fresh strawberries, fresh raspberries, chopped rhubarb and fresh mint leaves. That’s mixed with a combination of ginger ale, raspberry vodka (for an adults-only beverage), and more fresh berries for a refreshing sip.