From healthy dips to popcorn, 18 snacks worth trying from Target's Good & Gather line — all under $7

Whether we're gearing up to host a summer hangout and looking to impress or just stocking up on satisfying bites to get us through the day, we're always on the hunt for tasty new snacks and treats. And lately Target has caught our attention with an enticing selection from its private label grocery brand Good & Gather.

First launched in 2019, Good & Gather has since expanded to include hundreds of products, from grocery staples like eggs and produce to packaged snacks and seltzers (and developed a bit of a cult-following for some). According to the brand, everything is free of artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.

We browsed the current selection for the most interesting offerings and landed on 18 top picks — all under $7. Craving a sweet-and-salty fix? Grab a handful of lemon poppyseed cashews or organic kettle corn. Building a charcuterie board for a summer party? Good & Gather carries an impressive selection of crackers, cheeses and spreads (including a pizza-inspired dip) that are anything but boring. And there are also plenty of lunchbox-friendly snacks for adults and kids alike.

Starting to feel hungry? Target offers in-store pickup and delivery options, or shipping for select products. Keep reading for the 18 Good & Gather snacks that are calling our names (and taste buds), starting at $2.

Target Good & Gather snacks

Calling all fans of novelty-flavored snacks! These cashews feature a unique twist on a fan-favorite muffin flavor, which would make them a great option to mix into a breakfast granola or as a tasty finish to a bowl of yogurt.

These nacho-flavored tortilla chips make for a great snack on their own, or use them to elevate your favorite dips with the additional cheesy taste.

A classic snack favorite with a unique pop of flavor. The Korean BBQ seasoning paired with tried-and-true snack mix staples such as cashews, almonds, dried apples and sesame sticks creates a satisfying snack that checks almost all our craving boxes.

With over 400 reviews and a 4.5-star rating average, these mango bars are a Target summer favorite. One reviewer claimed that one of these refreshing, icy treats was "the best, softest, most flavorful popsicle I’ve ever had."

Sample the flavors of three different pre-sliced meats in one package. This sampler is perfect for charcuterie spreads, sandwiches or as a hearty snack with your favorite crackers.

The sweet bits of fig and salty touches of the olive create a flavor match made in snack heaven — and make these crisps the perfect companion for cheese, dips or meats. We personally recommend pairing them with creamy brie and a squeeze of honey on top!

Hummus is one of the most satisfying and versatile dips — but it's a bit of a pain to try and prep a serving for a day spent on the move. These singles make it easy to grab, go and still be able to enjoy a hearty snack (without the mess!).

These cinnamon bun granola bites offer a tasty bite of something sweet, nourishing and nutty. They're also gluten-free!

On a hot summer day, there are few things more refreshing than the crisp sip of a cold, carbonated beverage. These sparkling waters have a strawberry-mango flavor that's perfect for the season — and a pack of eight is just under $4!

With 10 grams of protein per serving, this teriyaki-flavored beef jerky is a great pick-me-up for after a workout or during a mid-hike break.

Enjoy this creamy brie cheese with the Good & Gather fig and olive crisps and prosciutto for a snack that feels like a fancy appetizer at your favorite wine bar. This cheese would be the star of the show for your own charcuterie board at home as well — plus, the shaped packaging makes it easy to serve for everyone to enjoy.

If you need a quick fix on the go, opt for these twisted berry ropes to throw in your bag for an easy midday snack. According to the brand, one twist is equivalent to 1/4 cup of fruit.

Reviewers are raving about these pretzels — not only for the taste but the convenience as well. "Love buying the big container of peanut butter pretzels," says one purchaser, "but snack size makes it easier to take with when running errands. Kids love it too!"

You can't ever go wrong always having pre-popped popcorn on hand — plus, this kettle corn option is just under $2.50 for the entire bag. In terms of taste, affordability and ease, this one is hard to beat.

If you're like us, you may be craving the salty, sweet and savory combos of a charcuterie board but just don't have the time to craft your own. These snack packs contain the flavor must-haves in every perfect bite — salted almonds, cranberries and white cheddar cheese.

This sweet potato twist on a snack staple makes for a great side for burgers fresh off the grill, or to enjoy your favorite dips during a picnic.

With only four simple ingredients in each (dates, cashews, chocolate chips, sea salt), these nutritious bars are a filling, high-protein — and of course, tasty — snack option to get you through a busy day.

Add this dip to your next spread for a savory pop of flavor reminiscent of pepperoni pizza. Pair it with pita chips, celery or any of your favorite kettle chips.

