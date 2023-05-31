We shop for a living — and we're currently obsessed with these Target summer fashion finds

With Memorial Day weekend — which serves as the unofficial start to the sunny season — behind us, we're officially in summer mode. And it seems only appropriate that we update our wardrobes to match.
As shopping editors, whenever our team is on the hunt for some new pieces to add to our closets, there are a few retailers that we repeatedly turn to — ones where we know we're basically guaranteed to have success, and Target is one of those spots.
When it comes to summer fashion specifically, the retailer has really exceeded our expectations this season. The brand's current style section is filled with bright, fun, chic and budget-friendly pieces that have caught the eye of more than a few staffers on the Shop TODAY team. So in case you're in need of some style inspiration, we asked our editors to share some of the picks that they're planning on adding to their wardrobes this season for our Shop This List series.
From on-trend accessories to must-haves that will take you straight from the office to after work drinks, here are eight Target pieces our editors are loving for summer. Keep scrolling to see them all or give your wardrobe a full overhaul and click the below button to add them all to your cart at once.
Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Midi Dress
$35.00
Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$20.00
Lulu Slide Sandals
$19.98
High-Rise Wide Leg Fluid Pants
$32.00
Slim Fit Seamless One Shoulder Tank
$18.00
Longline Twist Bikini Top
$23.00
Future Is Bright Barbie Beaded Bracelet
$25.00
Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit
$30.00
A New Day Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Midi Dress
"I'm attending seven weddings this year, and I'll be turning to Target for cute, affordable dresses for all of the related events," says branded commerce editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I'm currently eyeing this adorable polka dot midi. I love this style for a rehearsal dinner or bridal shower, and the crepe material is perfect for summer."
A New Day Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Shop TODAY production associate Jillian Ortiz says that she recently bought this shirt in all four colors that they had available in the store — and I'm debating taking a page from her book and adding a few to my closet as well. How could you not? Between the trendy puff sleeves and "soft" and "stretchy" fabric, it's bound to become a summer staple.
A New Day Women's Lulu Slide Sandals
Multiple reviewers have said that they bought these slides in more than one color, and with their stylish and versatile design and affordable price, it's not hard to see why. The open-toe style makes them perfect for the warm weather. They come in many colors, but I'm eyeing the classic tan shade.
A New Day High-Rise Wide Leg Fluid Pants
Associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart says that she has both the pink and orange versions of these pants in her cart right now, and we imagine that they'd be perfect for everything from work days to brunch. According to the brand, they're made from a lightweight fabric to help you stay cool and comfy on hot days.
A New Day Slim Fit Seamless One Shoulder Tank
Stewart is planning on completing the look with this one-shoulder tank top. You can grab the black, beige or pink shades to match the pants or get it in one of the other colors like green or brown.
Kona Sol Longline Twist Bikini Top
Senior SEO editor Jess Bender already owns the striped version of this swim top, but she says, "I love it so much that I'm stocking up on several other colors." Great for pairing with any bottoms in your collection, the top features a longline design for added coverage and sewn-in cups for extra support.
Little Words Project Future Is Bright Barbie Beaded Bracelet
In case you haven't noticed, summer camp-style beaded bracelets are back in a big way this season. And I love all of the Little Words Project's cute and inspirational options. This one is perfect for trading with friends or strangers at a concert or wearing whenever you need a little reminder of all the good things that are ahead.
Universal Thread Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit
We've officially entered linen season, and I couldn't be more excited to add some more breezy pieces to my wardrobe, like this jumpsuit. It's the perfect one-and-done outfit when you don't know what to wear. Just throw on the jumpsuit and a denim jacket and you'll be ready for any warm weather outing.
