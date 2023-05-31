We shop for a living — and we're currently obsessed with these Target summer fashion finds

"I'm attending seven weddings this year, and I'll be turning to Target for cute, affordable dresses for all of the related events," says branded commerce editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I'm currently eyeing this adorable polka dot midi. I love this style for a rehearsal dinner or bridal shower, and the crepe material is perfect for summer."

Shop TODAY production associate Jillian Ortiz says that she recently bought this shirt in all four colors that they had available in the store — and I'm debating taking a page from her book and adding a few to my closet as well. How could you not? Between the trendy puff sleeves and "soft" and "stretchy" fabric, it's bound to become a summer staple.

Multiple reviewers have said that they bought these slides in more than one color, and with their stylish and versatile design and affordable price, it's not hard to see why. The open-toe style makes them perfect for the warm weather. They come in many colors, but I'm eyeing the classic tan shade.

Associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart says that she has both the pink and orange versions of these pants in her cart right now, and we imagine that they'd be perfect for everything from work days to brunch. According to the brand, they're made from a lightweight fabric to help you stay cool and comfy on hot days.

Stewart is planning on completing the look with this one-shoulder tank top. You can grab the black, beige or pink shades to match the pants or get it in one of the other colors like green or brown.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender already owns the striped version of this swim top, but she says, "I love it so much that I'm stocking up on several other colors." Great for pairing with any bottoms in your collection, the top features a longline design for added coverage and sewn-in cups for extra support.

In case you haven't noticed, summer camp-style beaded bracelets are back in a big way this season. And I love all of the Little Words Project's cute and inspirational options. This one is perfect for trading with friends or strangers at a concert or wearing whenever you need a little reminder of all the good things that are ahead.

We've officially entered linen season, and I couldn't be more excited to add some more breezy pieces to my wardrobe, like this jumpsuit. It's the perfect one-and-done outfit when you don't know what to wear. Just throw on the jumpsuit and a denim jacket and you'll be ready for any warm weather outing.

More shopping guides: