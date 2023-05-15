Target just dropped an outdoor collection with Tabitha Brown — see the new products

Summer is around the corner — which means it's time to dust off that backyard grill, break out the beach bags and set up the patio furniture. Finding yourself in need of a bit of an outdoor refresh? Bestselling author, actress and social media sensation Tabitha Brown teamed up with Target one last time to create the ultimate summer entertaining collection.

The limited-time drop went live on May 14 in stores and online. From coolers and beach towels to grill tools and patio furniture, this launch features everything you need for those poolside hangouts or barbecue nights — all in Brown's signature vibrant style. Items in the collection range from $3 to $150, with most being under $30.

Target began its partnership with Tabitha Brown back in June of 2022, and since then has released a fashion collection, home collection and kitchen collection, with many items selling out within hours of launch. This outdoor entertaining edition is the forth and final release of the much-loved collab, according to the retailer.

“I feel blessed to continue spreading joy and togetherness to Target’s guests and with this fourth and final limited-time collection, I can’t wait to share a spirit of relaxation, happiness and togetherness with family and friends," Brown said in a recent release. "What better way to step into summer than with all the outdoor and entertaining essentials you need to help bring friends and family together to make lasting memories.”

This collection won't last long — if you've waited until now to grab something from Brown's line, this is your final chance! Below, we rounded up 20 picks to shop from the Tabitha Brown for Target outdoor collection before it's gone for good.

Tabitha Brown x Target outdoor collection

You can avoid extra clutter on the table by using a divided serving tray to set all your favorite fruits, veggies, dips and more.

Our favorite spring and summer decor hack? When not using a pitcher for drinks, transform it into a unique vase! This yellow one would look super cute filled with red, pink or white flowers.

If there is one backyard essential you need this year, it's a grill tool set. This one comes with a brush, pasta fork, solid turner and a pair of tongs — all neatly wrapped in a multi-colored striped fabric sleeve. Plus, the wood handles have fun, summery engravings of palm leaves and quotes.

Every beach trip needs a do-it-all, hold-everything bag. You could easily fit a towel, sunscreen, book, swimsuit and so much more in this tote. Or take it to your next gathering and stuff it full of all your favorite snacks, refreshments and games.

Stand out among the beach crowd with this perfectly peachy towel. It's made of 100 percent terry cotton and is machine washable, according to the brand.

We've all been there — the potluck table is so stuffed with food, and the plates and forks just strewn about only take up extra space and make for confusion. A caddy can help keep them organized and in one easy-to-access location. It's just a bonus that this one has a cute, woven-rope look.

The greens, reds and yellows featured in your favorite salads are sure to pop against these plates, creating the most picture-perfect presentation. It will be (almost) too pretty to eat.

It's the extra touches that really complete a space. All of the accent pillows in Brown's collection are super cute — but this woven, printed one is neutral enough to match almost anything, while still bringing that much-needed pop of color to your patio decor.

Bringing your favorite refreshments to the family function or picnic is so much easier with a portable cooler, because you don't have to worry about clunky wheels or too-heavy containers. This one from Brown's collection features adjustable straps as well for more comfortable wear.

One of our favorite things about summer is the pops of color, and what better place to accent than your patio? This striped blanket is sure to complement your outdoor greenery, making your space feel like the perfect summer oasis.

According to the brand, this hard cooler can hold up to 80 cans, which makes it the perfect addition for your larger outdoor hangouts.

These grill baskets are a hack you didn't know you needed this summer. Not only do they keep your favorite smaller veggies or meats from falling through the grate, but they also make transportation to and from the grill and the table so much easier. Plus, they help with even heat distribution, according to the brand.

Woven wicker is an outdoor furniture staple, mainly due to its easy-to-clean nature and the stylish touch it adds to any space. It's an added bonus that this piece is so fun and vibrant.

These towels would make a great summer addition to your kitchen. The pack comes with two signature patterns from this collection — the green and blue stripe and peach print. And at $10, that's only $5 per piece.

If you're grabbing the pitcher and cups, you might as well complete the set with this acrylic serving bowl for an elevated table setting. It's also dishwasher safe, which makes for an easier clean up after dinner parties.

Brown's collection comes complete with multiple classic games, from dominos to this deck of cards. Long-time fans of Brown will love how the entire deck embodies her, with vibrant colors and fun, bold shapes on each card.

According to the brand, this five-wick candle has a citronella scent and up to 30 hours of burn time. We love the embossed orange jar this one comes in as well, as it would make a great catch-all bowl once the candle is finished burning.

Add a playful touch to your beach day necessities with this 'beach business' towel. According to the brand, it is machine washable and made of a soft-on-the-skin terry cotton.

The much-loved vegan mixed nuts from Brown's previous kitchen launch make a return this time around, and we expect them to fly off the shelves (again!). One reviewer stated that "I’m not even a huge nut eater but I loved these!" They come in this black garlic flavor, or if you're craving something sweeter, a cherry and granola mix.

Another Brown fan-favorite is making a comeback — and for good reason. These creamy, vegan dips were one of the first to sell out last time around, and reviewers have been asking for them to come back. This isn't one you're going to want to wait on!

