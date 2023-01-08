Target just dropped a new kitchen collab with Tabitha Brown — what to shop before it sells out

Spring may technically be months away, but if you're already looking to trade in your cozy winter essentials for pops of color and bright decor, look no further than Target's new food and kitchen collection with bestselling author, actress and TikTok star Tabitha Brown.

Available in stores and online starting today, the limited-time collection includes colorful tableware, cookware, linens, lunch boxes and even an assortment of vegan groceries like dips and popcorn. Items range in price from $3 to $90, with the majority under $10. And like we've seen with other Target designer collabs, we expect the most popular items to sell out quickly.

Target launched its partnership with Brown last June, starting with a fashion collection that seemed to begin selling out before we could blink. A home collection followed in August, featuring stationery, wall decor, furniture and more.

“Bringing people together over food makes my heart full, and I feel blessed to continue spreading nourishment and joy to Target's guests," Brown said in a release. "My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul, and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones.”

Below, we rounded up 17 of the latest picks from Tabitha Brown for Target to shop before they're gone.

Tabitha Brown for Target kitchen collection

With the start of the new year freshly behind us, the healthy eating resolutions are in full swing— and you're going to need a lunch bag to bring those prepped meals to the office. You can shop this fun and funky printed pick (which has a magnetic closure) for just $10.

If you have limited cabinet or counter space, a pitcher is a great multi-use product that can double as a vase. This one brings both functionality and style to the table, and it's a total steal at only $20.

Protect your table from hot cookware with this charming felt trivet, or use it as a permanent, aesthetic addition to your coffee or tea station.

No need to clutter the table with mismatched bowls and plates during the appetizer course. Use the divided sections of this pretty platter to serve your favorite mix of veggies, crackers, chips and dip.

Score both of the fun prints featured in this collection (avocado and wave) in the form of this kitchen towel pair. The set is a score at only $10 — and we have a feeling these will go fast!

Even coffee loyalists may be tempted to switch to team tea with this decorative ceramic kettle on hand. And the collection includes mugs to match.

This cast iron pan is a steal at just $30, and we think it will quickly become a kitchen staple to cook all of your favorite proteins, veggie kebabs and more.

Hoping to have a bit of coordination and cohesiveness as you redecorate? Pair this machine-washable oven mitt with the matching avocado-printed kitchen towel and the avocado-shaped bowls to tie everything in your spring revamp all together.

Pair this container with the wave lunch bag for the perfect to-go set. The container is compartmented, with one large section beneath the dividers for extra space. It also comes with a small sauce cup and a latched lid.

These multicolored bowls are designed to be the perfect size for dips, and with a set of four you can include all your favorites in your appetizer spread, from hummus to the new garlic aioli spreads included in this collection. They're shaped like halved avocados, so you get brownie points when using them for homemade guacamole.

If you ask us, a statement fruit bowl has the ability to make or break a table setting. The deep blue accents and complements all of the fruity colors of lemons, oranges, limes or apples. Plus, it's only $20!

At only $25, this cute and affordable runner is the perfect way to elevate your table for spring entertaining.

What says "hello, spring!" more than a sunny yellow and polka dots? Plate your favorite fresh greens on these and prepare for an Instagram-worthy spread.

Spruce up your overall kitchen and home decor with this kitchen runner. Place it along the floor lining the cabinets, or perhaps in a hallway or entryway.

We are absolutely obsessed with the idea of enjoying morning cereal in these patterned bowls. The entire set is just $20, or you can buy them individually for $7 each.

Tasty and plant based, the Tabitha Brown aioli spreads are sure to be a hit at the dinner table. You can add them to sandwiches, serve them alongside veggies or use them while cooking. While cilantro lime is the variety that caught our eyes, lemon garlic and chimichurri spreads are also available.

If you need an extra pick-me-up in between lunch and dinner, or a tasty addition to movie night, this organic and vegan popcorn is the perfect snack. It's also gluten free and naturally flavored, according to the brand.