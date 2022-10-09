Target's Fall Designer Collection just dropped: What to shop before it sells out

If you’re looking to refresh your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank, you’re in luck: Target just dropped its highly-anticipated, limited-time Fall Designer Collection for 2022, and it’s not one to miss. The retailer has combined its affordable prices with the creative talents of three designers: Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson.

The second edition of the Target Fall Designer Collection includes more than 100 pieces, from sweaters and puff-sleeve dresses to coats, accessories and more, in a size range of XXS-4X. Everything is under $70, and the majority of the items are $40 or less. And if it's anything like last fall's Target designer drop — which featured styles from Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan — the most popular items won't be in stock for long. In fact, many of the online product listings include a note that the item is expected to sell out quickly.

“One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style — and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices,” said Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release.

Each designer brings their own unique sense of style to the line. Colombian designer Kika Vargas combines dramatic, hand-drawn prints and vibrant colors with voluminous silhouettes for a playful, feminine essence, according to the release. Founded by former Vogue editors, La Ligne is, just as the name implies, all about stripes, with sweaters, pants and dresses decked out in bold lines. And Sergio Hudson rounds out the trio with updates on classic, tailored pieces in rich jewel tones and eye-catching patterns.

With prices starting at just $8, you can treat yourself to on-trend fall fashion while still staying on budget. Below, we've rounded up 21 of our favorite items to shop from Target's Fall Designer Collection before they sell out.

Kika Vargas x Target

In need of an office-friendly top that works with jeans on the weekend? With a flattering wrap waist and scalloped-edge detail, this is a playful take on your basic black blouse.

Babydoll styles are having a moment, and the autumnal gold shade of this dress brings the summery silhouette into fall. This mini dress features a crew neckline, short puffed sleeves and — best of all — pockets!

Add a bit of cottagecore detail to any outfit with this scallop-edged collar. Simply tie it on over your favorite top or dress for an extra dose of color and texture.

We can never have too many sweaters for fall, and this sultry open-back style is a great pick for date nights. Plus, there's more than one way to wear it: Turn the ties to the front to transform it into a cardigan.

You can most definitely wear florals for fall, especially with a prim Peter Pan collar and flowy cuffed sleeves. Pair this dress with your favorite boots and tights or even layer it over pants for colder nights.

These oversized sunnies, made with recycled plastic, add a fun pop of color to any outfit while offering UV protection.

Midi skirts are a must-have for transitional weather, whether worn as a matching set or with a sweater tucked in. This colorful print, inspired by coral reefs, gives you plenty of options for mixing and matching tops.

La Ligne x Target

If you’re in need of some transitional outerwear that won’t cost an arm and a leg, consider this chic trench coat from La Ligne. You'll look put together in an instant for just $60.

Pajama-inspired daywear? Count us in. This silky button-down can be tucked into jeans or trousers for the office, or paired with its matching pants for a coordinated look.

Everyone needs a good pair of trousers in their closet for a polished look that can be dressed up or down. La Ligne’s striped pair has a trendy wide leg, contrasting side stripes and an elastic back for added comfort.

Once temperatures really start to drop, we’ll be wearing this cable-knit pullover with absolutely everything — from leggings and sneakers for walks in the crisp air to jeans and boots for days out on the town.

Whether paired with classic leather boots or trendy pointed-toe heels, this midi will become your go-to outfit for any occasion. The thigh-high slit shows a bit of skin while long sleeves and a mid-calf length keep you warm.

If you tend to tuck your shirts into high-waisted pants and skirts, a bodysuit is a great way to minimize unwanted lines and bunching. Stretchy and versatile, this striped bodysuit will add a bit of preppiness to your fall wardrobe. Buttons let you adjust the neckline as needed, and the ribbed fabric is made with a soft recycled polyester, according to the brand.

It’s finally cardigan season, and we’re celebrating with this deliciously slouchy sweater. The rugby-inspired stripes add a vintage feel, while the oversized silhouette feels distinctly modern.

Sergio Hudson x Target

This faux-fur coat is giving Cruella De Vil in the best way possible, and we’re completely here for it. Try pairing it with an all-black outfit to let the bold houndstooth pattern take center stage.

We’re always on the lookout for going-out tops to wear during the colder months, and Sergio Hudson’s wrap bodysuit certainly fits the bill with a deep v-neck and slinky satin fabric.

Bring the drama by pairing these elegant gloves with an evening dress for an Old Hollywood-inspired look, or wear them under your coats and sweaters for an everyday touch of glamour. The outer material is 100 percent leather, and they're even touch-screen friendly.

Who said office-friendly outfits had to be boring? These versatile hot pink trousers can be paired with button downs for work or bodysuits on the weekend. Don't miss the matching cropped blazer for a major dose of Barbiecore.

Pencil skirts are on their way back in, and we couldn’t be more excited — the fitted silhouette hugs your curves and pairs easily with a variety of tops for any occasion.

Speaking of bodysuits, this canary yellow top will add a cheerful pop of color to your outfits even on the dreariest of days. An alluring off-the-shoulder neckline makes it a great option for date night or girls’ night out.

Make a statement in a red-hot jumpsuit that’s bound to turn heads this season. Flattering cutouts accentuate the waist and bust while the tailored trousers add an elegant structure.