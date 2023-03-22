Getting spring break ready? Target has everything you need, starting at just $1

Raise your hand if you've spent too much on travel-sized beauty products — or worse, forgotten to unpack your large bottle of expensive lotion, forcing you to throw it away (and cry) at the airport.

One way to avoid these travel snafus is to grab a few of these cosmetic jars, small enough to pass through TSA and large enough to carry 1.25 ounces of your must-have skin care items. The reusable containers are made with clear materials for easy access and a secure twist cap to avoid spills. And the best part is they're just 75 cents each!

Target shoppers can't stop talking about this stunning one-piece swimsuit. Satisfied customers rave about the flattering fit and the ruched detailing. One five-star reviewer who says they're in their 50s even called it the "best suit I've ever worn," adding that the suit hasn't pilled, snagged or faded, despite many wears."This looks like a really high-end suit!" they said. "It's super comfortable, flattering and just the right amount of va-voom."

Complete your vacation outfits with the ultimate accessory: a floppy sun hat. Not only will it protect your scalp from painful UV rays (the brand says it has a 50+ UPF rating!), but it also has a packable design, so it won't get ruined in your luggage. For $10, we're ready to grab one in every color for all our outfits.

If you're guilty of overpacking, but refuse to change your ways, we support you. In fact, we'd recommend these packing cubes to help you stuff as many items into your luggage as possible — after all, you can never have too many outfit options.

The four-pack set includes three rectangular cubes (in sizes S, M and L) and a shoe tote, all designed with a soft material and mesh detailing so you know what's inside each one. Each one also includes an attached handle or drawstring to make transporting a breeze, and you have your choice of two shades: taupe or lilac.

If there's one thing to remember while on spring break, it's that comfort is key. That's why a soft and stretchy one-and-done dress, like this chic sleeveless style, is a must-have clothing item. For a quick and effortless look, this midi style from A New Day is a great option, especially if you like the fit and feel of spandex and a lightweight polyester. Some stand-out details include a boat neckline, a ruched side and a tasteful slit to show off a little (hopefully sun-kissed) leg.

Time to book that pedicure, because it's officially sandal season — or at least while you're on spring break it is. The best part about these slide-on options — other than the cute knotted design and three chic colorways — is that they're designed with your comfort in mind. The heel, footbed and insole are all cushioned, so you can look and feel good no matter where you're stepping.

Out of nearly 400 reviews, 85 percent gave these cool shades a perfect five-star rating. Between this and the $30 price tag, that's all the convincing we need to grab a pair (or three). If you need a few more reasons to shop them, they have polarized lenses, come in five different frame patterns and lens colors and offer 100 percent UV protection, according to the brand.

Do we even have to say it? Not only is sunscreen recommended for daily use, thorough application on a spring break trip isn't up for debate. But, according to dermatologists, protecting your lips from harmful UV rays is just as important.

These Sun Bum lip balms are designed to ensure your pout stays hydrated, nourished and soft all day long. The formula includes skin-enriching ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera to keep lips feeling smooth and moisturized, the brand says. Plus, this multi-pack comes in three spring break-inspired flavors — coconut, banana and watermelon.

Now that you have all of the essentials, make sure you have the proper bag to store everything in. The midi tote features a spacious main compartment as well as several interior and exterior pockets. We're obsessed with the fruit-inspired stitching. But if you prefer a simpler pattern, it also comes in a bright summer-ready yellow shade as well as black with subtle floral detailing.