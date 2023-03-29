Ready for patio season? Upgrade your outdoor space on a budget with just 8 Target finds

If you're looking to upgrade your patio or balcony with fresh plants and flowers, this free-standing terracotta planter will fit in perfectly with your other plants and outdoor decor. And for only $8 you might want to buy multiple! Your plants will stay happy and healthy too since the brand says it features a drainage hole for excess water.

String lights are a great way to add a little ambiance to your backyard setting. According to the brand, these bulbs are energy-efficient and are almost 9 feet long. You can hang them along the wall, across an outdoor bar or along the fence for extra mood lighting.

If you're looking for a quick way to elevate your space, an area rug is a great way to complement your existing decor. According to the brand, this striped rug can be used indoors and outdoors, and if you choose to use it outside, it's made with weather- and fade-resistant fabric. It also comes in a variety of sizes to choose from to suit most spaces.

Throw pillows are an affordable and simple way to spruce up your outdoor chairs and couches. This 18-inch striped pillow comes in neutral or black to suit most decors. During Target's spring sale, you can grab it for 20% off.

While we're heading into warmer weather, we are also heading into pesky bug season. This hanging bug zapper is USB chargeable and can help keep insects from ruining your backyard sanctuary, and the brand says it can even be used indoors. The ultra-violet light will protect the area by attracting and zapping intruding bugs, and the brand mentions it can withstand rain and windy conditions.

When the sun really starts to shine, this tropical-themed "adult kiddie pool" will be a hit for all ages. According to the brand, it's suitable for kids ages six and up, or it can fit up to three adults for a fun way to cool off with friends. Setting it up is easy, too: It can be blown up manually with a standard air pump or hair dryer set on cool, says the brand.

Perfect for providing shade over an outdoor dining area or pool-side lounge chairs, this 9-foot umbrella has a pole that the brand says fits most tables or umbrella stands and a tilt mechanism so you can adjust it throughout the day. Because the fabric is water-resistant and UV protective, it'll shade you from harsh sun rays and can even hold up in the rain, according to the brand. And that's not all: You can grab it at an impressive 60%-off discount during the spring sale.

Anyone who loves to entertain will get a lot of use out of this wicker bar set, which includes two matching stools. The bar unit features two open shelves to store tableware, beverages, towels and other storage. And according to the brand, it's made to be rust-resistant so you don't have to worry about covering it during the rainy season. During this spring sale, you can score this three-piece bar set for under $140 — a savings of 50%!