If you've ever had a sunburn in a strange place, like the part in your hair or the tops of your toes, you know all too well how hard it can be to remember to apply sunscreen everywhere it needs to go.

Even once you think you've covered all of your sunscreen bases, it's important to give your lips some special attention as well by coating your kisser thoroughly with a SPF lip balm.

Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a cosmetic dermatologist and author of "The Pro-Aging Playbook," says even as part of your day-to-day regimen, lip SPF is important.

"Lips are often left without sunscreen," Dr. Jarrod told Shop TODAY. "We are seeing an increase of skin cancer and precancerous conditions that happen with excessive sun exposure and typically show up around the corners of the mouth."

What kind of SPF does Dr. Jarrod suggest? "I typically recommend a sunscreen that is specific for the lips, which has zinc and a SPF of 30," he said. "Like all sunscreens, you need to reapply every two to three hours, and if you exercise or are drinking, you may need to reapply a little more frequently."

Jarrod warns skin cancer on or around the lip can be tough to treat because there isn't a lot of excess tissue to play with in the area, making it essential to use that SPF lip balm to protect your skin.

"Using sunscreen on your lips is so important for preventing surgical procedures that could leave you with a scar," he added.

To keep your lips safe and pain-free, we've rounded up several effective SPF lip balms to pick up before your next pool day or beach vacation.

This sheer, hydrating SPF 30 lip balm contains natural botanicals said to hydrate and minimize lip lines. It'll also shield your pucker from pollutants, blue light and activity-induced heat.

Made with moisturizing shea butter, this SPF 30 balm locks in hydration and protects lips from the sun. Other natural ingredients like honey and sunflower seed oil also shields from outlying environmental damage.

One for your purse, one for your beach bag and one to take poolside! Another winner from Supergoop, this three-pack of moisturizing SPF 30 lip balm is made with coconut, avocado and grape seed oil. It's also water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes of activity.

Loaded with moisturizing ingredients like aloe and vitamin E, this inexpensive sunscreen balm provides lasting protection that heals and nourishes lips while you wear it.

Swap out your normal lip gloss for this SPF lip balm during the summer! Designed to slide over any lip color or bare lips, this 100% invisible, gloss-style Supergoop balm packs SPF 40.

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, this Banana Boat balm offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and moisturization for up to 12 hours. With a two-pack of this SPF 40 balm, you'll be covered at the beach and the pool!

Sheer and long-lasting, this high-SPF balm from Paula's Choice moisturizes and soothes lips while protecting them without leaving a greasy feeling.

Choose from five shades of this tinted SPF 30 lip balm, which contains organic cupuaçu butter and mongongo oil to keep lips smooth and help prevent signs of aging.

