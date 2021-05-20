7 sun protection essentials you need, according to Real Simple

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

All month, TODAY has tapped dermatologists to talk all things Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Debra Wattenberg highlighted the ABCs of melanoma, and Dr. Angela Lamb discussed her eight recommended products with an SPF of at least 30.

Now we're asking magazine experts what we should have in our skin care routine to prepare us for summer. Real Simple Beauty Director Heather Muir Maffei joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to reveal seven must-have products to beat the heat and protect us from the sun.

Keep reading to discover your new essential for your summer beauty arsenal, from a multitasking genius to a mom-created "baby skin" sunscreen.

If you like simple and you like clean, this multitasker takes the place of four products: a serum, oil, moisturizer and sunscreen. Grapeseed oil and hyaluronic acid are in its formula to help plump and hydrate skin. According to the brand, this formula might not be suitable for super oily skin because of these oils. If that's not a concern for you, you should know it's also tinted with a sheer, lightweight formula for those who hate a cakey feeling and want skin that looks dewy and fresh.

Heading outdoors this summer? You'll want to protect all of your skin from harmful rays, including your lips! This sunscreen lip balm contains shea butter to moisturize your lips and zinc oxide to protect them from UVA and UVB rays. Plus, the coconut scent will make you feel like you're always on vacation.

Actively protect your skin from UV rays while also hydrating and correcting skin discoloration. This 2-in-1 brightening sunscreen is well worth the investment and can be used on your face, hands and chest.

This quick-absorbing and lightweight sunscreen was created with the help of scientists and dermatologists. It's non-greasy and won't leave unsightly white streaks after application.

Setting powder + sunscreen? Say less. This mineral setting powder from Supergoop! gives your face a matte, reduced-shine finish while protecting you from the sun. The application brush makes it easy to use and you can purchase refills that screw into the bottom of the stick when you run out.

Protect your skin from up to 97% of harmful UV rays and look good doing it. This lightweight sunscreen spray contains blended minerals that shimmer on your skin. Just to be sure to apply the product liberally for the best results.

We love this mom-created, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic sunscreen that's soft enough for both babies and adults. Designed specifically for babies with sensitive skin, you'll feel protected yet unbothered after each application.

