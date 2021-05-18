6 beauty essentials products that will stand up to the heat this summer

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Warmer weather is ahead, which means you'll be heading outdoors, showing some skin and heating up under the sun. The summer months present a few different needs and challenges.

Humidity may affect the frizziness of your hair. Sweat or pool water can make your mascara run. And the legs you've been hiding indoors clad with sweatpants might need a little bit of a glow.

As the season shifts yet again, Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post knows how to address those beauty needs no matter what. From a tanning foam that sells every nine seconds to a scrub that helps give your legs and arms smooth skin, these products can stand up to the heat and help give you the glow you need.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

The viral, cult-favorite bestselling Revlon brush is back but as a straightener. Quickly smooth and detangle your hair and help give it a straight, smooth look with ease. So on those summer days when you're in and out in a hurry, you can let this tool do all the work for you. A built-in technology is also designed to de-frizz your hair and includes adjustable temperatures to prevent hair damage.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out in the 4 fl. oz pack of 1 option, but we found similar top-rated options below.

If you struggle with frizz in the summer, this might be the product you need to add to your daily hair care routine. This miracle in a bottle has over 6,500 ratings and 4.5 stars, and it has a ton of benefits. While it combats frizz during humid days, it also prevents split ends and breakage, adds shine, detangles, protects color, creates silkiness and more. You can even use it as a protectant when you're using hot tools or on wet hair. Also a tip to remember: Packaging can vary, so don't worry if the bottle looks a little different when you get it.

Of all the mascaras the Shop TODAY crowd loves, it's the bestselling Essence Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. And this one here is the waterproof version perfect for sweaty or poolside days. It has almost 5 stars and more than 25,000 ratings, and one tube sells every 90 seconds. Just like the original, it gives your lashes volume to rival your favorite false eye lashes.

Big brows are a big deal right now, and there's an easy way to get those. This 4-star eyebrow gel is designed to fill and sculpt your brows with hair-like fibers and give you a natural look. Post said it only took her about 30 seconds to do each brow. "But what really sent me over the edge was that this long lasting formula it is not only waterproof but ALSO smudgeproof," Post said. "It won’t move an inch during the warmer months which I absolutely appreciate because with many products I find my eyebrows melting off when it gets hot out."

This body scrub has more than 7,000 reviews and almost 5 stars and is sold every 45 seconds for a reason. Shoppers say this product actually works and lives up to its name. If you want to give your legs, arms and bum a smooth look, this exfoliant will help just in time for summer. Need more proof? TikTok's beauty lovers also rave about this product, and it was one of Teen Vogue's Acne Award winners.

Editor's note: Our pick is sold out in some colors and sizes, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Finding the right self-tanner for you can be hard. Look no further than Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in body self-tanners. The lightweight foam is designed for easy application using a mitt and a flawless finish. While it has a fresh coconut scent and comes in three different shades, it shouldn't appear streaky or orange.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!