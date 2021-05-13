15 Amazon hidden gems that can make your life easier — starting at $6

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Did you know that there are products that exist only to solve the inconveniences that people deal with on a day-to-day basis? From glasses fogging up whenever you wear a mask to shoelaces constantly coming undone and needing to be retied, there's something for everything.

With millions of products available on Amazon, it's easy for many to fly under the radar. Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Breach joined the show so discuss some of the best hidden gems you didn't know you needed.

Keep reading to discover some of our best finds.

Amazon hidden gems

A good pair of workout leggings are a must-have in any wardrobe. Aside from durable and stretchy material that complements the body, there's usually one thing that's missing from most pairs of leggings: Pockets. Luckily, that's not the case here. These leggings have a pocket on the side to hold your phone while you're getting a workout in. They come in 26 different styles and select styles come with an additional pocket on the back for smaller items like your house key.

If you're not a big fan of prints and looking to stock up on more neutral colors, you can choose from 11 options including olive green, black, blue and dark red.

Beat humidity horrors with this anti-frizz spray. Color Wow products are designed with colored hair in mind and help keep your color intact while tackling issues such as hydration, moisture and volume.

Struggling with dry, cracked skin? Coming out of a brutal winter, you might be looking for something to provide lasting hydration. You won't need much of this dry skin gel to keep the skin moisturized, even after a long day outside in the elements.

This oil had a moment on Tik Tok last year when it went viral. Made with several natural oils like vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender, the product touts its ability to help improve the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks.

This mini portable steamer doubles as an iron and is perfect to take on the go. But it's not just a regular iron. It can be used as a horizontal and vertical iron, a steamer-generating iron with the press of a button and a dry iron when the water tank is detached. Once you're done, the removable base and travel bag allow it to be easily stored.

If you're trying to drink more water throughout the day, this 1-gallon water bottle will help you get it done. You might recognize this since it's a hefty essential for people such as Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner or even TODAY's Dylan Dryer and Jenna Bush Hager. It has a built-in handle and strap attached to the lid for easy transport. Motivational messages at different time stamps throughout the day make drinking water a challenge.

If you want different colorways and less graphics on the bottle, Bottled Joy also has this version that comes in pink, blue and multicolor. And instead of water bottle icons tracking your progress like the one up top, this version sticks to time stamps only.

This brand has a shape that allows you to grab the bottle directly with your hand and includes a straw for easier, mess-free sipping. It even comes in 16 colors including gradients and solids.

Tired of laces constantly coming undone? Tie-free laces are a solution you didn't even know you needed (or existed). Just install them, snap the ends together and forget about tying laces for the foreseeable future. They even come in 11 different colors to match each of your outfits.

More Amazon hidden gems

If there's more than one pair of AirPods in your house, it's likely that you've gotten yours mixed up with someone else's at least once. A case is a simple solution to that problem. Slip on the silicone case and attach it to your keys, purse or bookbag with the bar clip and voila — no more mix-ups! Find your favorite color among over 40 options available.

Keep your jewelry shiny and clean on the go with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. Twist the bottom to dispense the cleaning solution onto the brush and easily apply it for a like-new sparkle in minutes.

A cordless jump rope is a great option for at-home workouts when you don't have a lot of space. Keep track of your progress with the counter on one of the handles. For a cordless experience, attach the smaller cords with ball stops at the end. Heading outdoors or to a more open area? It also comes with a longer cord that you can attach to traditionally jump rope.

If you wear glasses, I'm sure you've noticed the way they fog up as soon as you put on a mask and take a breath. This anti-fog spray will finally allow you to see clearly while you're out and about. Just spray a bit on your lenses then let it air dry to let the magic happen. It'll last up to three days and also repels dirt and dust to keep your view clear and dust-free.

Keep your COVID-19 vaccination card safe with a sealable card protector. Made with durable PVC material, it is waterproof and wear resistant so you can be sure your card will be protected for as long as you need.

