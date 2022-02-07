This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports .

Ready to raise your grilling game with a great gas cooker? We’ve got you covered.

CR’s test engineers have already fired up our grill lab for the season and tested almost 40 new gas grills this year, including some standouts featured in our list below of the very best models from CR’s latest tests in small, medium, and large sizes.

We’ll continue to evaluate more throughout 2022 as they’re released. If you’re unsure which size you need or which features matter, start with our grill buying guide. CR members can also jump right into our gas grill ratings to compare options.

In our lab, we wire the surface of each gas grill with heat-resistant thermocouples and do four temperature tests. We also assess how evenly each model heats.

That’s an important attribute when grilling for a crowd. Everything, no matter where you throw it on the grates, should finish at the same time.

“A grill also needs to preheat, just like your oven,” says Larry Ciufo, who oversees gas grill testing at CR. “Not only will a preheated grill cook more evenly, but it can help prevent food from sticking to the grates.” We measure how hot the surface gets at the 10-minute mark because that’s when our data says most folks like to start cooking.

The grills featured here are among the best of the more than 160 models in our gas grill ratings, a mix of all-around top performers and high-scoring grills with competitive prices.

Looking to expand your horizons this year? We’ve also evaluated charcoal grills, kamado grills, and pellet grills.

Best Small Gas Grills

CR’s take: With just two burners, the Weber Spirit E-210 is a spiffy, well-polished grill in a small package. It earns a rating of Very Good for heating evenness, our most crucial performance test, plus strong marks for convenience and indirect cooking. Weber is also near the front of the pack when it comes to owner satisfaction and brand reliability in CR’s member surveys, with ratings of Excellent for each.

CR’s take: The compact, low-priced Permasteel PG-40301-BK is a solid choice all-around. It offers strong performance in all of our crucial performance tests, including a Very Good rating for evenness of heating. It has three burners, electronic ignition, coated cast-iron cooking grates, and two side shelves.

CR’s take: The Walmart exclusive Cuisinart GAS0256AS is the bargain of this bunch of small gas grills, with a low price and performance that’s nearly identical to the pricier picks above. This sturdy cooker stands out for even heat across the grill surface, fast preheat times, and a broad high/low temperature range. Where it truly excels, though, is in indirect cooking, for which it earns an Excellent rating, making it a fine choice for slow cooking.

Best Midsized Gas Grills

CR’s take: The stainless midsized Even Embers GAS8560AS offers great bang for your buck. It has five main burners with a 10-year warranty, a side burner, and a built-in bottle opener. And even at a lower price, performance isn’t compromised. It earns Excellent ratings for distributing heat evenly and preheating.

CR’s take: The Weber Genesis II E-310 is a handsome midsized grill with strong performance. This three-burner model heats evenly, offers a wide temperature range, and like all Weber gas grills in our ratings, is noteworthy for earning Excellent ratings for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction in CR’s member surveys. One caveat: This grill is a bit slow to heat up, so you’ll want to build in time for a longer preheat when you cook.

CR’s take: You’d be hard-pressed to find a midsized grill that offers more for the money than the Nexgrill 720-1046, a Home Depot exclusive. For starters, this model earns a Very Good rating for heating evenness. It cooks at a wide range of temperatures and is fast to preheat. It’s also loaded with features, including five main burners, coated cast-iron cooking grates, an electronic ignition, four caster wheels for easier moving, and a side burner for simmering barbecue sauce or sides while you grill.

Best Large Gas Grills

CR’s take: The Monument Grills 77352 is not only a good large grill for the money but also the highest-scoring gas grill in our ratings. It earns top marks across our performance tests, receiving Excellent scores for heating evenness, temperature range, and preheating, as well as a Very Good indirect cooking rating. Plus, it comes with an 8-year warranty on its six stainless steel main burners.

CR’s take: If you’re looking for a premium grill, the Weber Summit E-670 has every bell and whistle, along with top-notch performance—for a price. It has six main burners, a side burner, a built-in fuel gauge, a smoker box, and even a rotisserie. It heats quickly and evenly, and cooks at an exceptionally broad range of temperatures. In fact, with a rating of Excellent in our temperature range test, it’s well suited for grilling just about anything you can dream up.

CR’s take: The Napoleon Rogue 625 RXT625SIBPSS-1 is a large gas grill that stands out in every measure of grill performance: fast preheat times, a wide range of high/low temperatures, effective indirect cooking, and even heat over the entire surface. Its sturdiness is also first-rate, and four casters make for easy maneuverability. Chefs will appreciate the smoker box and side searing burner. And the Napoleon brand garners Excellent ratings for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction in CR’s member surveys.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2022, Consumer Reports, Inc.