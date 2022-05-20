30 early Memorial Day deals to shop before the long weekend

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Like most holiday weekends, Memorial Day brings plenty of opportunities to save on everything from home essentials to summer fashion must-haves. And while the holiday is still more than a week away, if the deals that we’ve been seeing so far are any indication of what’s to come, this year’s sales are going to be pretty impressive.

We’ve already spotted discounts like up to 40% off kitchen essentials at Target, up to 30% off patio furniture at Lowe’s, up to 70% off home must-haves at Overstock and so much more. And with plenty of sales on warm-weather items, it's the perfect time to start prepping your backyard, home and your closet for summer.

Below, we rounded up some Memorial Day sales that you can start shopping now.

Amazon Memorial Day deals

While Amazon has yet to announce its official Memorial Day deals, we've already found some impressive markdowns from the retailer on everything from mattresses to beauty essentials.

Right now, you can score a 58% discount on these top-rated headphones from Amazon. They have more than 137,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that they deliver high-quality sound and impressive battery life.

One shop TODAY writer who tried this popular shift dress said that it has a flattering fit and provides enough wiggle room in the arms and the skirt to allow for a flowy effect. It comes in 45 colors and patterns, and at its current affordable price, we suggest grabbing a few of the options to keep in your rotation this summer!

Amazon is marking down select small kitchen appliances by up to 23%. So you can grab this air fryer for a discount. It has eight built-in smart programs that you can use to easily air fry, toast, roast, bake or reheat your favorite foods.

According to the brand, this hair dryer uses far-infrared heat to dry your hair while reducing static, so it will look and feel soft and smooth. It comes with three magnetic attachments, a diffuser, smoothing nozzle and styling concentrator, that you can swap in depending on your hair's needs.

Walmart Memorial Day deals

Walmart's "HUGE" Memorial Day Savings have already started! The company is offering thousands of markdowns on tech, home decor, kitchen appliances, fashion must-haves and more.

Shorts season is officially upon us, and we may have just found your new favorite pair. The brand says that these stretchy denim shorts are super comfortable and have a flattering fit — and many reviewers agree! You can get them for just $11 right now at Walmart.

Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" kitchen line at Walmart is just as chic as it is functional. Take this blender from the collection, which is currently marked down by more than $25. Not only does it feature a minimalist design and stylish gold details, but the brand says that it can effortlessly crush ice and fresh or frozen fruits and veggies, so you can whip up tasty smoothies and soups.

This chair will make beach and pool lounge days even more comfortable. It features holes along the sides and top, so you'll have spots for your head and arms when you're lounging on your stomach. It's said to easily fold up for transport and even has backpack straps to make carrying it around easier.

Searching for a Father's Day gift for Dad? He'll love how easy this robot vacuum will make cleaning days. He can control it using an app on his smartphone or even with a voice command (when he connects it to a compatible smart speaker). According to the brand, the vacuum features powerful suction and a brushless motor that sucks up dirt without making too much noise.

Target Memorial Day deals

Target has so many deals to help you prep for summer. You can save up to 30% on outdoor furniture and decor, up to 40% on kitchen and dining items and up to 50% on outdoor games and sporting accessories.

Create a romantic ambiance for your backyard dinner parties and late night hangs with these lights. The 10-foot string is available with black or gold detailing to match your space.

Having a good cooler is essential for beach trips, sporting games, park picnics and basically any other summer activity. So you'll be happy to hear that you can get this one for 50% off right now. The rolling cooler features MaxCold technology, so the brand says that it will keep your drinks and food cooler for longer.

Inflatable pools aren't just for the kids. You can cool off on hot summer days in this chic "adult kiddie pool.” It's made to fit up to three adults and is said to be easy to set up with an air pump (or a blow dryer set to cool).

You can score an impressive 74% discount on this SensorPedic Memory Foam pillow. The memory foam material is designed to provide pressure-relieving support as you sleep, and it has a charcoal-infused cover, which is said to prohibit the growth of bacteria and keep your pillow fresh.

Best Buy Memorial Day deals

Best Buy is offering big markdowns on appliances ahead of Memorial Day, so you can upgrade your fridge, oven or washing machine for a discount. And in addition to its Appliance Memorial Day Sale, the retailer also has plenty of deals on tech and home and kitchen gadgets from brands like Apple, Dyson, Microsoft and more.

This smart clock will be a helpful addition to nearly any room in your house. It has a bold and bright display, so the brand says that you can see the time from across the room. And it's Google Assistant-enabled, so you can ask it questions, tell it to play your favorite playlist, set a timer and more.

You can add this air fryer to your kitchen for less than $30. It has adjustable temperature settings, and can reach up to 400 degrees F. According to the brand, it can cook foods up to 50 percent faster than a conventional oven.

Been thinking about investing in one of Dyson's beloved vacuums? Right now, you can grab the V7 Animal Cordless model for a $100 discount at Best Buy. Dyson says that the stick vacuum delivers powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors and provides up to 30 minutes of cleaning on one charge. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum for smaller messes.

Major appliances, like your washing machine or dryer, can be a pain to replace. But if it's time to upgrade yours, we have some good news: Memorial Day is a great time to find discounts on those big-ticket items. For example, you can save $200 on this front-load washer from Samsung. It features Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology, which promises to reduce noise and vibration while washing.

Home Depot Memorial Day deals

Through May 30, Home Depot is offering shoppers discounts on everything from mattresses to outdoor entertainment essentials. We found great deals on the latter, with markdowns of up to 20% off.

Keep the party going from day to night with this practical umbrella. It provides ample shade during the day and at night you can turn the LED lights on to enjoy more time outside, even as it gets dark out.

It’s time to fire up the grill! But if it’s time for a much-needed upgrade, you’ll likely want to invest in a new one before summer officially arrives. This gas grill features two side tables so you can prep and serve right away, even when you’re short on space.

Short on greenery? This rug can help create the look of a lush lawn and give pets some room to play on hot days.

Lowe's Memorial Day deals

You can find deals on everything from appliances to patio sets for Memorial Day. The retailer is slashing prices through June 8.

Get your backyard setup underway without breaking the bank thanks to this patio set. The chairs and table are constructed from steel, so you can get some use out of it for years to come.

Once you’ve got the new grill, you’ll want to make sure everything you cook on it is cooked to perfection. You can snag this meat thermometer on sale to help get the job done.

For those who are in charge of lawn maintenance during the warmer months, here’s your chance to upgrade to a new lawn mower, without necessarily breaking the bank. A $90 discount means you can add it to your cart for just over $300.

Overstock Memorial Day deals

You can score up to 70% off furniture, mattresses, decor and more home essentials during Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance Event.

Add a retro vibe to your kitchen with this colorful toaster oven. The large toaster is said to fit up to six pieces of bread at a time or a 12-inch pizza. It also has a broiling function so you can get your food extra toasty.

Memorial Day is a great time to find discounted mattresses. For example, this popular model from Linenspa starts at just $108 during Overstock's Memorial Day event. The memory foam mattress is infused with gel to help regulate your temperature overnight.

Keep cool in your backyard with the help of this patio umbrella. The 9-foot umbrella has a crank-and-tilt system, so it's said to be easy to adjust and open and close.

Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day deals

Bed Bath & Beyond has plenty of deals to peruse ahead of Memorial Day. You can save up to 25% on bedding, kitchen appliances, home decor, bath essentials and more.

This tool set comes with all the accessories you need for your summer backyard barbecues. It includes a spatula, tongs, grill brush and a replacement brush.

Don't have room in your backyard for a bulky fire pit? This small option was designed to fit on a table, so can keep cozy, even if you're limited on space.

Macy's Memorial Day Deals

Ahead of Memorial Day, you can save at Macy's when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. The code enables you to take as much as 25% off select items through May 22.

A pair of white sneakers can take you through the summer — we can't think of anything they don't pair well with. This pair from Tommy Hilfiger is on sale for just over $34 right now, just use the code SUMMER at checkout.

It's maxi dress season! Well, almost. We're loving the breezy look of this style, and love the $20 discount even more.

Who says you have to ditch your sweats in the summer? These cozy knit shorts are made from a blend of cotton and spandex and come in 10 different colors.

