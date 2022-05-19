Amazon's early Memorial Day sales have arrived — and we found deals up to 65% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start of summer, it’s also a time to score some really big sales on pretty much everything — from mattresses to furniture to warm-weather fashion — and we found can’t-miss deals on Amazon across every category.

To hold you over until Prime Day, Amazon is offering a ton of sale prices on customer-loved brands like Levi’s, Ray-Bans, Ninja and more. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your home and kitchen spaces or refresh your beauty routines, we found unbeatable deals you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP.

We wanted to make the hunt for those must-have shopping finds a little easier, so we combed through hundreds of sales and shared them below. To shop this article by category, click on the links below.

Early Amazon Memorial Day fashion deals

The only thing better than a dress on a hot summer day is a dress with pockets — and this maxi dress checks off all of the boxes. It's available in over two dozen colors and designs that you can wear anywhere, regardless of whether you dress it up or down.

Did you know this classic denim jean brand also makes equally flattering shorts? With a high-rise fit and a cut that isn’t too revealing, you can feel fashionable and confident in these bestsellers.

A classic pair of Ray-Bans is the final touch to any summer outfit. Look extra chic in these rounded frames and choose from six different colors.

Combine two of your favorite summer shoe styles into one with these wedge sandals. Coming in over 20 color-ways, they’re less than two inches tall, which make them the perfect choice for brunch, errands or even the office!

Go from pool to party with this chic maxi dress. It has over 18,000 amazon reviews and many reviewers wrote how comfortable and versatile it is. Plus it comes in over two dozen colors, from neutrals to fun floral patterns.

With the change of season, we’re ready to exclusively wear flowy dresses and can’t get enough of this tiered flounce dress. Pair it with your favorite heeled sandal for a chic look or dress it down with white sneakers. We’re sure you’ll find an occasion for it!

Look effortlessly stylish with these leather strap slide sandals. Featuring padded lining and a rubber sponge sole, Amazon reviewers raved about how comfortable these shoes felt.

This t-shirt dress has over 29,000 thousand Amazon reviews and we can see why. Nothing is easier than throwing on a chic yet casual t-shirt dress. Coming in over 30 different colors to choose from, this boho-style dress is made of rayon and spandex for the ultimate comfort.

Whether you're looking for a casual date night dress or upgrading your summer office wardrobe, you might want to snag this versatile Amazon flare dress. One verified Amazon reviewer said fabric “feels so good."

No matter the season, you'll always need a classic pair of black leggings. Whether you're wearing them to yoga or lounging around the house, this Adidas pair is sporty, chic and only $30!

Early Amazon Memorial Day beauty deals

A quality straightener can mean the difference between a good or bad hair day. Always make it the latter with this CHI Professional Flat Iron. According to the brand, its ceramic and titanium-infused plates are safe for all hair types and can help you create a smooth style in no time.

The deal on this Amazon’s Choice brush and volumizer is too good to pass up. According to the brand, the hot air tool is designed to reduce frizz and hair damage, as well as leave your locks tangle free and shinier than ever thanks to its tufted bristles.

Right now, Amazon is taking half off this sulfate-free apple cider vinegar shampoo. The formula is packed with hair-loving ingredients like organic argan oil and aloe vera and AG’s exclusive blend of essential oils.

Heatless hair tools are all the rage right now, and if you’re looking to get in on the trend, you’ll want to hop on this Amazon deal right away. For just $9, you can create effortless waves and curls overnight with this simple and unique headband. Simply wrap your hair around the curling wand, secure with satin bands (included) and wake up with a frizz-free and voluminous ‘do.

Nothing is worse than looking in the mirror and seeing a cakey complexion staring back at you. This Laura Geller powder foundation promises a “flawless” and “natural” finish that lasts all day long. And right now, you can grab it for just $16 — that’s 56% off the original price!

According to dermatologists, hyaluronic acid is exactly what you need to hydrate your skin and leave it feeling plumper and more refreshed. Add the must-have ingredient to your skin care routine with this Revitalift Vitamin C serum by L’Oreal. According to the brand, it can help to reduce wrinkles and provide anti-aging benefits.

Summer is almost here, but if you want to get that beachy glow sooner rather than later, a self-tanner might be the way to go. We recommend picking up this No. 1 Amazon bestseller, which is on sale for less than $10. According to the brand, the mousse can give your skin a sun-kissed glow in just one hour.

Early Amazon Memorial Day home + kitchen deals

Using AirCrisp technology, this air fryer is said to reduce fat in fried foods up to 80%. In addition to an adjustable temperature control and a convenient auto-shutoff, it also features a six-quart basket that is big enough for cooking a six-person meal. The best part? You can grab it for 44% off on Amazon.

Charcuterie boards have been a popular pre-dinner favorite for quite some time, so if you haven’t joined in on the trend just yet, consider this your opportunity. This bamboo board is on sale right now for just $28!

Want cleaner floors without putting in the extra effort? The eufy by Anker RoboVac is designed for use on all surfaces in your home and can be controlled right from your smartphone. Its thin design helps it clean your hardest-to-reach spots and the extra-strength suction will pick up every last crumb.

Whether you’re an allergy sufferer or someone surrounded by too many shedding pets, an air purifier can make all the difference in keeping your home clear of sneeze- and cough-inducing particles. This machine uses a medical-grade filtration system to create fresh air and, according to the brand, will stay quiet while doing it. Not only can you grab it for its lightning deal price at $99, Amazon is also offering an extra $20 off when you apply the coupon before checkout.

If it’s time to replace your dull kitchen knives, this eight-piece set will make cutting through your finest cooked meats a breeze. The Home Hero knives are durable, rust-resistant and are made with a comfortable ergonomic handle.

Now that Amazon is taking 53% off its bestselling bath towels, now is the perfect time to give your old washcloths an upgrade. Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the brand says these towels will feel just as luxurious as the ones you treat yourself to at the spa. You can shop a six-piece set for just $34.

Mix up your favorite smoothies, shakes and breakfast bowls (or frozen cocktails!) with this professional blender from Ninja. The 72-ounce pitcher can create batches for large groups and the powerful motor can easily crush ice, fruits, veggies and more, according to the brand.

Early Amazon Memorial Day electronics deals

Nows the chance to upgrade your headphones and make the switch to wireless AirPod Pros for under $200. Featuring silicone tips for a customizable fit, these noise cancellations headphones allow you to seamlessly listen to music and answer calls.

Another great wireless option is a pair of Beats. These high-performance headphones are sleek, have adjustable cushion-cups and up to three hours of play on just a five minute charge.

You can save up to $150 on one of Apple's most popular items. Surf the web, play your favorite games or even read a book on this sleek 2020 iPad.

For all of your streaming needs, the Amazon Fire-Stick is a must-have. With the latest generation, this Alexa enabled device has access to over 200,000 streaming apps to watch your favorite movies, tv and more!

This 24-inch Smart TV has over 18,000 five star reviews and is under $100 right now. Featuring built in Fire TV Stick and Alexa features, you can stream all of your favorite movies and apps, straight from your TV.

From pool parties to gym workouts, bluetooth speakers are a must-have. With up to 14 hours of playing time, this speaker is compact and easy to throw in your beach tote or suitcase.

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop you can grab a Galaxy Chromebook for under $600 right now. With over 250 GB of memory, you can easily multitask between apps, edit work documents or stream movies.

Whether you're looking to enhance your movie nights or just upgrade your wireless bluetooth speaker, you might want to grab a sound bar. According to the brand, the speakers are full-range and feature a cinematic sound experience.

Early Amazon Memorial Day backyard + outdoor deals

Keep your grill rust-free with a classic grill cover. You can grab this water-proof cover in multiple sizes and up to 59% off.

Sit outside and enjoy the change of seasons on a classic rocking chair. This plastic chair comes in up to 14 colors, from natural white to a bright teal.

Turn your backyard into a the ultimate campsite with a multifunctional fire pit. You can save up to 43% off and enjoy the great outdoors, without venturing outside your neighborhood.

If you're looking for extra shade for your backyard, these outdoor patio umbrellas offer 100 percent UV protection and fits into a one and one-half-inch diameter hole of most tables.

Whether you love to grill burgers or have a grill-master in your family, you'll love this 24 piece set of grill tools. Made of stainless steel this set features a meat thermometer, multipurpose spatula, barbecue skewers and more!

Illuminate your back-porch or walkways with these solar power outdoor lights. Featuring easy to install stakes, these energy-efficient lights last up to eight hours once fully charged.

Do you have a lot of outdoor plants? Show them off on this tiered rack. It can be used indoors or outdoors and holds up to seven of your favorite plants.

Your backyard will be ultimate hosting spot with these torch light bluetooth speakers. You can enjoy the warm glow while listening to your favorite tunes. They come with multiple options to install, from traditional stakes to hanging lamps.

Memorial Day is often considered a synonym for grilling and opening up the pool, but if you’re in the market for a new charcoal grill, there’s no need to worry about splurging. Today, you can save $50 with this find from Royal Gourmet, which features heat control and a side table.

Complete your patio setup with this stylish side table. The vibrant piece of decor is crafted from iron and only requires light assembly.

The summer heat calls for fans, air conditioners and just about anything that can help keep you cool. Thanks to this Amazon markdown, you can add this 4.5-star-rated unit to your cart for just $189.

