Don't miss 15 Memorial Day beauty sales from some of your favorite brands

Memorial Day is a great time to score big discounts on all the essentials — everything from major appliances to mattresses. But when your idea of "essentials" involves finding the best deals in makeup, skin care and hair care, there's no limit to how many steep sales you can find across the board.

To help you get summer-ready, beauty retailers are dropping markdowns on customer-loved brands ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Whether you're looking to try a lightweight moisturizer, experiment with a bold lip or save your color-treated hair from the sun's harsh rays, these deals can get you started on revamping your look.

To help you stock up on your summer must-haves, we rounded up some of our favorite finds to help you ditch your winter products and change up your beauty routine this season.

Memorial Day makeup sales

If you like to rock a natural look in the warmer months, this cult classic palette is 17% off on Amazon. It features six neutral matte eyeshadows that are blendable and long-lasting, according to the brand. The case is also compact, making it easy to throw in your purse or carry-on for on-the-go touch-ups.

From May 27-31, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty must-haves. Right now, you can grab this KVD Beauty full-coverage concealer for just $14. All 14 shades offer a creamy, matte finish and formula that is both blendable and moisturizing thanks to a hydra-boost complex.

In addition to the massive sale, you can get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.

Estée Lauder's No. 1 foundation is on deal during SkinStore's Memorial Day sale. Coming in over 50 shades, this full-coverage liquid foundation has a matte finish and is sweat and water resistant. The brand boasts that it can stay in place for up to 24 hours.

Want more makeup must-haves? SkinStore is offering up to 50% off select products plus an additional 10% off on most items with the code MD10.

Warmer months sometimes call for a bold lip, and you can grab this MAC liquid lipstick in a stunning red shade for 35% off. It contains hydrating ingredients such as shea butter and argan oil, and according to the brand, can last on the lips for up to 12 hours.

Smashbox is having its "Wet Hot Summer Sale" — and the more you buy, the more you save! One of the things you can throw in your cart is the brand's pore minimizing primer. Wear it under your favorite foundation for an oil-free and matte finish.

Memorial Day skin care sales

While you're hitting the beach and lathering up with sunscreen, don't forget your lips need protection, too! This organic lip balm by Coola contains antioxidants and SPF 30 that can help keep your lips hydrated and protected. Use the code SUN to receive 20% off during Dermstore's Summer Sale.

This No. 1 Amazon bestselling moisturizer is a dermatologist-recommended product for a reason. Not only does it offer broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, but it also contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for maximum hydration and skin calming effects, according to the brand.

If you struggle with breakouts with the change of seasons, you can score this three-step Extra Strength Kit for 20% off to help combat stubborn acne. The set comes with a cleaner, exfoliating solution and benzoyl peroxide treatment.

Upgrade your skin care routine with this starter kit, which has an $83 value. Featuring some of the brand's most popular products, the set comes with an EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser, a Skin Recovery Light Moisturizer and a UV Sheer sunscreen. If you want to save even more, use the code MD10 to take an additional 10% off the sale price.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Skincare Essentials is offering 15% off select skin care and up to 25% off select exfoliants (with the code PREMDW). Right now, we have our eyes on this hydrating facial toner, which features a non-drying and pH-balancing formula. It also contains witch hazel and aloe, which can help target problem areas, removes dead skin cells and boost hydration.

You can currently find many of Clinique's skin care products on sale at Sephora, including this mild facial soap. According to the brand, it's suitable for all skin types and is both oil- and fragrance-free.

Memorial Day hair care sales

Through May 28, you can score up to 50% off hair care products during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event. If you're looking for something to improve the health and volume of your locks, this density serum promises to give you thicker and fuller hair in just four weeks. Simply add the formula directly onto the scalp and gently massage it in — then let the hair-loving ingredients work their magic.

During its Friends & Family Sale, Ouai is offering 20% off products sitewide (no code required). If you're smart — and want to give your hair new life before summer hits — you'll add the brand's bestselling detox shampoo to cart ASAP. The clarifying treatment contains apple cider vinegar and keratin that can help remove buildup and keep your hair shiny.

If you plan on spending your summer in the sun or in the pool, you'll want to protect your salon dye with extended color vibrancy shampoo. According to the brand, this sulfate-free shampoo extends the life of color-treated hair and works for all shades, from blonde to black. Through May 31, Fekkai is offering a buy two, get one free deal!

According to the brand, this castor oil is 100 percent certified organic and has multipurpose effects to stimulate hair growth on the scalp, eyelashes or eyebrows. One verified five-star reviewer said, "My lashes and brows are longer, thicker, and fuller. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a natural and safe way to thicken and lengthen their lashes!"

