Memorial Day sales are already rolling out — 23 appliance deals to shop now

It's that time of year — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and so are the massive sales that tend to come along with it. We're already seeing steep discounts on mattresses and slashed prices all over Amazon, but now you can also shop major markdowns on appliances before the holiday weekend even hits.

Whether you're hoping to replace the washing machine that is on its last legs or upgrade your current AC unit before summer officially arrives, you can find just about everything on deal. To make your search easier, we rounded up a few of the best early Memorial Day sales on appliances we've seen so far from retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's and more.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below.

Memorial Day appliance sales at a glance:

Memorial Day refrigerator deals

If you're in the market for a new fridge, we found sales at Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's to shop. Through June 8, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off of select appliances and Lowe's is offering shoppers the chance to save hundreds on select refrigerators.

Scoping out refrigerator sales ahead of Memorial Day? A 28% discount on this model from Samsung means you can save $1,000 on the Platinum Bronze color.

Sending a high school graduate off to college soon? You can start your dorm room shopping early and snag this mini fridge for 20% off right now.

This refrigerator features plenty of shelves and a built-in freezer for all of your groceries (18 bags worth, according to the brand). Another perk? It comes with an ice maker. Plus, if you don't need to freeze produce, you can convert the freezer compartment into more refrigerator space.

Right now, Lowe's is shaving $1,000 off this stainless steel GE refrigerator. It's built with an ice maker and a hands-free autofill water dispenser and is even fingerprint resistant, according to the brand.

Memorial Day dishwasher deals

Lowe's is also offering shoppers up to $200 off of dishwashers, while Best Buy has marked down dishwashers for as low as $500.

Here's your chance to save $180 on a built-in dishwasher. It operates on a 1-hour cycle and adjusts its modes to give your dishes a thorough cleaning, thanks to a soil sensor feature.

An $86 discount brings the price of this GE dishwasher down to $500. The brand says it is built for quiet cleaning and features an Active Flood Protect sensor to prevent accidental overflow.

Over 860 shoppers have given this top control dishwasher a perfect five-star rating, praising it for its low noise levels and cleaning abilities. Samsung says that it can hold up to 14 place settings in a single load, making it a good pick for anyone who enjoys hosting.

Memorial Day kitchen appliance deals

Target, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy are also offering shoppers the chance to save on big and small kitchen appliances. We found air fryers for as little as $55 and kitchen ranges for up to 31% off.

Looking to upgrade your stove? This gas range features four burners and an easy access broiler to help make cooking more efficient. A $270 discount means you can add it to your cart for $600 right now.

This electric range is not only convenient for stovetop meals, but it also features a custom broil setting that you can adjust in 5-degree increments, so you can cook your oven recipes to perfection. You can save $220 on the model through May 25.

A 41% discount means you can save $151 on this microwave, through May 30. Over 700 verified reviewers gave the appliance a five-star rating, with select shoppers stating that it was easy to install and looks "great."

This food sealer is on sale for 25% off right now. It comes with five heat-seal bags, one roll, an air suction hose and a user manual, so you can start saving your leftovers right away.

Looking forward to enjoying a few frozen treats this summer? With this nifty gadget, you can make them right at home instead of wandering through the freezing grocery store aisles.

Still haven't nabbed an air fryer? This model from PowerXL is on sale for 45% off right now, which means you can save $45 when you purchase it online.

A $30 markdown on this single-serve machine brings the price tag down to just $110. If you don't have the time to make a fresh pot each morning, you can pop a K-Cup inside this Keurig and brew a cup just strong in 6-, 8- or 10-ounce sizes .

Planning to host a few get-togethers this summer? This countertop appliance can save you from taking multiple trips to the store to grab bags of ice mid-party. According to the brand, it can make over 25 pounds of ice per day and nine cubes every eight minutes.

Memorial Day vacuum deals

Target, Walmart and Best Buy have plenty of deals on top-rated vacuums. Below, we found a few under $300.

Who can resist a good deal on a robotic vacuum that you can operate directly from your phone? Walmart slashed the price on this model by $370, so you can snag it for just $230 right now.

If you prefer to do the cleaning yourself, this corded upright vacuum from Shark is on sale for 25% off ahead of Memorial Day weekend. According to the brand, it's recommended for picking up pet hair and works on a variety of surfaces.

Deal alert! This cordless vacuum from Dyson is now just $300 thanks to a $100 discount on Best Buy. It's highly rated amongst shoppers who have called it light and easy to use.

More Memorial Day appliance deals

If your shopping itch still isn't satisfied, we found deals on other home essentials that might need replacing in your home — like an air conditioner, wine cooler and laundry machines — from Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's.

If you are looking for a fan option that actually stays quiet, this bestseller by Honeywell is on sale for under $50 right now. It features five different noise levels, including Sleep and Power Cool, so you can adjust the power and sound to meet your needs throughout the day.

This bestselling wine cooler is on Rollback for less than $100 ahead of Memorial Day weekend, so you can keep bottles of vino at a ready-to-serve temperature at all times.

Since this air conditioner is on sale for 25% off, you can add it to your cart for less than $150. It sits among some of the bestselling air conditioners on Amazon right now and has amassed nearly 1,600 verified five-star ratings.

Through May 25, you can save $250 on this bestseller. With a 4.5-cubic foot capacity, you can knock out more loads at once and (hopefully) cut down on the amount of time spent in the laundry room.

Complete the set with this electric dryer, which is also on sale for $699. It has a 7.5-cubic foot capacity and features 10 different preset drying cycles.

