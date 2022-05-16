20 budget-friendly home and kitchen deals to shop on Amazon right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether it's steep discounts on premium beauty items or markdowns on fashion finds, there's nothing like finding a surprise sale on Amazon. So you better ready your wallets, because the online retailer just dropped even more deals — this time, in the home and kitchen department. And we found items you can score for up to 50% off.

If you're looking for ways to save ahead of Memorial Day weekend sales or even Amazon Prime Day, we found 20 deals that are worth taking advantage of. From a $30 deal on a kitchen mat set to discounts of up to $80 on a professional espresso machine, this is your sign to splurge on something new.

Keep reading to see all of the deals that are almost too good to pass up on.

Don't forget about the basics. According to the brand, this curtain liner is mildew-resistant and features magnetic weights to help keep it in place. A 50% discount brings the price down to just $8.

Take advantage of this lightning deal and save 16% off this portable travel steamer. It's designed to provide 15 minutes of continuous steam and comes with a long, 9-foot cord for easy use.

Keep your feet comfortable while you cook with a fresh set of mats. This set is on sale for 40% off, so you can grab two for $30.

If your sheet set needs some refreshing, this 100 percent cotton option is currently on deal for as low as $38. You'll love snuggling into the 400-thread-count material, which the brand says is cool, comfortable and buttery soft.

A cordless vacuum can make it easier to reach messes in hard-to-reach areas. This model is on sale for less than $50, thanks to a 70% markdown.

Summer is fast-approaching! If you're looking for more ways to keep cool, this oscillating fan is on sale for 15% off right now.

This two-in-one cleaning tool doesn't just clean up grime — it also sanitizes the floor. It doesn't require any soap or buckets of water that will spill all over the floor, you'll just need to plug it into an outlet and start cleaning. Since it is on sale right now, you can add it to your cart for $70.

A simple statement is all you need to spruce up your décor. This gold accent mirror is on sale for 28% off right now and can make a statement on any bare wall.

Anyone with a furry friend at home knows that pet hair seems to accumulate practically overnight. This lightweight vacuum is specially designed to suck up dirt and dander from carpets and bare floors, and also converts to a hand vacuum to help you tackle those hard-to-reach spots. It's on sale for more than 28% off right now, so you can save $70 on this corded stick vacuum.

If you're looking for an affordable and hands-free way to keep your house clean, Eufy's robotic vacuum has been marked down by 28%. It can be controlled from your smartphone and once it's done cleaning, you can use the app to check exactly where around the house it cleaned.

Summer is on the way and the more time we spend outdoors, the more dirt we're likely to bring inside. If you don't feel like cleaning it up each and every time you come home, now is your chance to save $32 on a robotic vacuum.

Cast iron skillets are multitaskers in the kitchen. From the stovetop to the grill, you can use the skillets in this set to whip up everything from eggs to steak.

Organizing your pantry doesn't have to feel overwhelming. This 16-piece set includes containers of a variety of sizes that the brand says are food-grade and dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. The set also comes with 24 chalkboard labels that can help you easily identify what you need.

Looking for different ways to reduce food waste in your home? This vacuum sealer uses two modes to help preserve poached, simmered, steamed and dry food. A 38% discount means you can snag it for less than $45.

Up your dinner party game with a brand-new charcuterie set. This set comes with a 100 percent bamboo board, various cheese knives, a wine opener and more — and it's 50% off right now.

Warmer weather calls for smoothies, and this blender makes not only makes it easy to make them, but according to the brand, it can also be used to crush, chop and help mix dough. Another plus? The blender itself is said to be dishwasher-safe for easy care. Since it is on sale for 36% off, you can save $50 on this kitchen must-have.

Air fryers have become popular kitchen gadgets for a reason — they make it so much easier to cook meals without added oils. You can use them to dehydrate vegetables, crisp fries to perfection or try your hand at other recipes. This air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale right now for 20% off.

Right now, you can save $80 on this countertop espresso machine. It doesn't just brew espresso — it also comes with a milk frothing wand, so you can create foamy drinks and try your hand at latte art at home.

If you'd rather make your meals in one pot, you won't want to miss this deal. The Instant Pot Pro is made to slow cook, bake cakes, steam, sauté and more — all you'll have to do is set the timer. Right now, you can save $20 on the handy appliance.

This Vitamix blender sits atop the list of bestselling blenders on Amazon. It promises to chop, blend, emulsify and more — and can also clean itself when you're done. While it typically retails for $350, a $60 markdown means you can grab it for less than $300.

