Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Prime Day 2022 is officially set to take place on July 12 and 13, but the retailer has already dropped early deals for members, with exciting savings on everything you could imagine — from kitchen and home to fashion and shoes to beauty to tech.
To keep up to date on all of the latest Prime Day news, we’re rounding up some of the deepest discounts on some of your favorite brands that you don’t have to wait to purchase. Keep checking back here for our live coverage all day as we find great deals you definitely don’t want to miss!
Amazon fashion deals to revive your wardrobe — for less than $40
Whether you need a brand new wardrobe makeover or a lightweight dress for summer, these fashion deals are going to help you save big. From a ‘90s-inspired overall to a comfortable one-piece swimsuit, Amazon has your style covered from head to toe.
- Baleaf Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt, $19.99 (was $35.99)
- ETCYY Women’s Sweatsuit / Lounge Set, $19.37 (was $37.98)
- Women’s Summer Lounge Set, $25.19 (was $35.99)
- PrinStory 2022 Women's Swimwear Cover Up, $24.98 (was $36.98)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $18.67 (was $54.90)
- Tiktik Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $27.99 (was $35)
- Annbon Women’s V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit, $18.99 (was $25.99)
- Viishow Women’s Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress, $36.99 (was $41.99)
- Prettoday Women’s Summer Floral Print Kimono, $14.92 (was $28)
- Lapsting Boho Shoulder Bag, $29.89 (was $42.89)
- Aedvoouer Women’s Baggy Plus Size Overalls, $17.49 (was $24.99)
- Lacavocor Women's Short Sleeve Maxi Dresses, $23.39 (was $45)
Spruce up your home and kitchen with these deals, up to 83% off
With summer in full swing, you’re probably planning your next outdoor barbecue or maybe just wanting to change out some home decor. We found some awesome deals to give your home and kitchen that upgrade you’re looking for, from air fryers to bedding.
- Bestcroft Digital Meat Thermometer, $16.99 (was $99.99)
- Uoline Portable LED Flashlight, $13.99 (was $35.99)
- KMC Smart Plugs Set of 4, $16.99 (was $39.99)
- Yuelan 3-Section Laundry Hamper, $34.84 (was $79.99)
- Kieun Milk Frother, $14.39 (was $30)
- Kook Glass Pitchers, $24.99 (was $49.95)
- Winsome Eugene Accent Table, $56.70 (was $107)
- Mirrorize Round Rope Hanging Mirror, $81.40 (was $150)
- Efolki Boho Throw Pillows Set of 6, $47.97 (was $59.99)
- Nestl Twin Duvet Cover Set, $26.99 (was $36.99)
- Ninja OS301 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $129.99 (was $199.99)
- Yabano Espresso Machine, $39.99 (was $59.99)
For more home and kitchen deals, click here!