IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated an hour ago

From fashion to tech, early Prime Day deals live right now

Amazon Prime Day is next week, but the amazing deals have already started.
TODAY Illustration
By Shop TODAY

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Prime Day 2022 is officially set to take place on July 12 and 13, but the retailer has already dropped early deals for members, with exciting savings on everything you could imagine — from kitchen and home to fashion and shoes to beauty to tech.

To keep up to date on all of the latest Prime Day news, we’re rounding up some of the deepest discounts on some of your favorite brands that you don’t have to wait to purchase. Keep checking back here for our live coverage all day as we find great deals you definitely don’t want to miss!

Amazon fashion deals to revive your wardrobe — for less than $40

Jannely Espinal

1h ago / 3:29 PM UTC

Whether you need a brand new wardrobe makeover or a lightweight dress for summer, these fashion deals are going to help you save big. From a ‘90s-inspired overall to a comfortable one-piece swimsuit, Amazon has your style covered from head to toe. 

Spruce up your home and kitchen with these deals, up to 83% off

Shannon Garlin

2h ago / 2:23 PM UTC

With summer in full swing, you’re probably planning your next outdoor barbecue or maybe just wanting to change out some home decor. We found some awesome deals to give your home and kitchen that upgrade you’re looking for, from air fryers to bedding.

For more home and kitchen deals, click here!

Shop TODAY