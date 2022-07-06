Shop these sales from Target, Walmart and more — with deals up to 83% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

July is a great time to save. There is Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up July 12 and 13, Target Deal Days event from July 11 to 13, and Walmart's Deals for Days just to name a few.

Meaning there are so many ways that you can save in the coming days. But for those looking to scratch that shopping itch right now, you don't even have to wait. While Amazon has plenty of early deals for you to peruse, other retailers do, too. Here, we're highlighting a handful of sales that you can shop today.

Keep scrolling to see all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop a specific retailer.

Kohl's

Kohl’s is marking down select summer must-haves by up to 25% off right now — and they’re sweetening the deal by giving shoppers an extra 25% off with the code YOUR25.

You can grab these capris for less than $17. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they’ll complete any causal summer look.

You’ll love lounging at the beach, in the park or in your own backyard in this portable patio chair. It has an adjustable head cushion and folds for easy transport and storage.

These chic sandals are the perfect choice to slide on as you’re running out the door. They come in seven colors, though we love the Black and Natural shades, as they’ll match practically any outfit.

Macy's

Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials are here! Through July 13, the retailer is marking down select items by up to 60%. Plus, you can save an extra 25% on select finds when you use the code JULY.

This sleeveless top is perfect for anyone who is hoping to upgrade their work wardrobe this season.

Struggle to find shorts that are the right length? These Bermuda shorts have an adjustable rolled cuff, so you can switch up the length to suit your personal style.

Instant Pot’s Multi-Cooker promises to combine the power of nine appliances into one single gadget. The multi-use pressure cooker can be used to slow cook, steam, sauté, warm foods and more.

Target

Target has so many great deals for shoppers to grab this week. But for anyone who is kick-starting the back-to-school shopping process for their college student, you’ll be happy to hear that the retailer is marking down college bedding, bath, storage and more by 25%.

Any student will appreciate having this space-saving shoe organizer in their closet. It has 10 shelves to fit a variety of pairs.

Upgrade your pillow to this cooling option from Casper, which is currently 20% off at Target. According to the brand, it has an ultra-breathable cover that increases airflow and is cool to the touch.

Whether you’re a college student or someone looking to get a little more creative in the kitchen, an air fryer can be a great gadget to invest in. This one, which is currently more than 50% off, can be used to air fry, dehydrate, bake and roast foods. It has a digital display on the front with pre-set functions, so you can start cooking with the touch of a button.

Walmart

While Walmart hasn’t confirmed whether or not it will be hosting a big sale this month, it already has thousands of rollbacks on items from top brands.

Like this bestselling cordless vacuum. According to the brand, it combines powerful suction with a self-cleaning brush, to effectively clean floors while preventing hair wrap.

Hoping to finally get in on the fitness tracker fad? You can grab Apple’s Series 3 smartwatch for $150 right now at Walmart. It can be used to track workouts, take calls, reply to texts, monitor heart rate and more.

In case you haven’t heard, bean bags are cool again. And this one is perfect for a dorm room or reading nook. It has a structured seat and back, so it seems like it would be more comfortable than your average bean bag.

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering a ton of Back to School Deals — but you don’t have to be a student to take advantage of them.

And if you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, we suggest taking grabbing this deal on JBL’s In-Ear Earbuds. According to the brand, they have up to 40 hours of battery life and feature Active Noise Cancelling technology.

With a high-resolution screen, powerful Dolby speakers and front and rear camera, this Lenovo Tab has nearly everything you could want from a tablet. It has 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, but also has a slot for a microSD card so you can always add more.

Recover after a tough workout or long day with this muscle massager. The lightweight tool has a variety of speeds and massage heads, so you can personalize your experience.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond's big Fourth of July Sale runs through July 7, so you still have time to save.

You can score an impressive 75% discount on this three-piece bedding set, which comes with a duvet cover and two standard pillow shams.

The dog days of summer are upon us, and finding ways to stay cool is essential. This fan from Dyson not only promises to help increase the airflow in your room (without using noisy blades), but is also said to purify the air and remove 99.9 percent of allergens and pollutants.

Make delicious casserole, one-pan meals and more with these rectangular bakers. They're made to be oven-safe up to 400 degrees F and can be put in the dishwasher.

J. Crew

During J. Crew's End-of-Season Sale, you can get up to an extra 60% off select sale styles when you use the code BIGSALE.

Use that code to get a discount on this chambray top, which feels like a stylish and breezy choice for summer.

Still searching for the perfect bathing suit for your upcoming vacation? Look no further than this one-piece. The square-neck suit is both stylish and sustainable, as it's crafted from plastic bottles, fabric scraps and old clothes.

Sports skirts aren't just reserved for the gold course or tennis courts. This option, which is made from the brand's soft CloudStretch fabric can be worn almost anywhere.

Old Navy

Old Navy is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable fashion essentials for every season. And right now, the retailer is offering a 30% site-wide discount, so you can save up to 75% on shopper-loved items.

This maxi dress has a flowy frame, and it seems like it would be easy to dress up for a wedding or wear out to a casual brunch.

"The cut is exactly what I have been looking for," one reviewer wrote about these cropped jeans. "It is so flattering, high rise, cuts perfectly over my curves & just flares out at the bottom. Very classy. You can dress it up or down. I have done both. I've received compliments every time I've worn them."

Embrace the coastal grandmother trend with this classic oversized button-down shirt. It comes in regular, petite and tall sizes and four different colors.

More sales to shop

Dermstore: Through July 10, Dermstore is marking down products from popular brands like Peter Thomas Roth and EltaMD by up to 40%. Plus, you can save an extra 10% off sale items by using code EXTRA10 .

. Ulta: Ulta's Summer of Hair Love event runs through July 16. Don't miss your chance to save up to 50% on products from Pureology, It's a 10 and other top hair care brands.

Overstock: Through July 10, you can get up to 70% off thousands of items at Overstock, including patio furniture, mattresses and rugs.

Caraway: This week at Caraway, you can get an extra 10% off site-wide when you use the code CLEAN10.

Nordstrom: While Nordstrom's long-awaited Anniversary Sale will open to all customers on July 15, select Nordy Club cardmembers can start shopping the deals today.

Baublebar: You can score 20% off all bracelets with the code TWENTY.

