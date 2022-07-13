Run, don't walk! These sales from Target, Macy's and more are coming to an end

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
July is a great time to save! Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, is happening through the end of the day, but Target Deal Days is also well underway, along with sales events at Kohl's, Best Buy, Macy's and more of your favorite retailers.
While Amazon has plenty of deals for you to peruse, we're also highlighting a handful of sales that you can take advantage of right now. But don't wait too long to make your purchases, some of these sales are ending tonight and you don't want to miss your chance to save some extra cash.
Keep scrolling to see all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop a specific retailer:
- Kohl's sales
- Macy's sales
- Target sales
- Walmart sales
- Best Buy sales
- Bed Bath and Beyond sales
- J. Crew sales
- Old Navy sales
- More sales to shop
Kohl's sales
Kohl’s is marking down select summer must-haves for their summer cyber deals event now through the end of today. With products marked down and separated into categories such as $10 and under and $20 and under, customers have the chance to earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent as well.
Croft & Barrow Effortless Stretch Capri Pants
You can grab these capris for less than $17 as part of Kohl's buy one get one for $1 promotion. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they’ll complete any causal summer look.
Sonoma Goods For Life Anti-Gravity Patio Chair
You’ll love lounging at the beach, in the park or in your own backyard in this portable patio chair. It has an adjustable head cushion and folds for easy transport and storage.
LC Lauren Conrad Sunstone Slide Sandals
These chic sandals are the perfect choice to slide on as you’re running out the door. They come in seven colors, though we love the Black and Natural shades, as they’ll match practically any outfit.
Juniors SO High-Rise Jegging
Cross a new pair of jeans off the back-to-school list with this high-waisted option from Kohl's. With different styles and colors, buying multiple pairs will last them the entire year while still saving money.
The Big One Oversized Plush Throw
In patterns such as "Texas Patchwork," "Movie Night," "Soccer Players" and "Citrus Fruit" as well as many others, pack this oversized throw for your next drive-in movie, slumber party or to sleep away camp.
Macy's sales
Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials are here! Through today, the retailer is marking down select items by up to 60 percent. Plus, you can save an extra 25 percent on select finds when you use the code JULY.
Style & Co Sleeveless Popover Top
This sleeveless top is perfect for anyone who is hoping to upgrade their work wardrobe this season.
Style & Co Rolled Cuff Bermuda Shorts
Struggle to find shorts that are the right length? These Bermuda shorts have an adjustable rolled cuff, so you can switch up the length to suit your personal style.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot’s multi-cooker promises to combine the power of nine appliances into one single gadget. The multiuse pressure cooker can be used to slow cook, steam, sauté, warm foods and more.
Men's Fossil Brown Leather Watch
Save up to 50 percent on Macy's jewelry selection, including watches such as this one from Fossil.
Sunham Colesville 3-Piece Comforter Set
Rest easy knowing you didn't break the bank on this comforter set, which is 77% off through tomorrow.
Target sales
Target has so many great deals for shoppers to grab this week. But for anyone who is kick-starting the back-to-school shopping process for their college student, you’ll be happy to hear that the retailer is marking down college bedding, bath, storage and more by 25 percent.
Room Essentials 10 Shelf Shoe Organizer
Any student will appreciate having this space-saving shoe organizer in their closet. It has 10 shelves to fit a variety of pairs.
Paradise Leaf Embroidered Throw Pillow
Spruce up any college twin bed or add some flair to a futon with this throw pillow, now $15 at Target.
Shelf Floor Lamp
Optimize your space and get creative with your decor with this shelf floor lamp. Store books, picture frames, diffusers and knick knacks along the shelves.
PowerXL 7-Qt. Vortex Air Fryer
Whether you’re a college student or someone looking to get a little more creative in the kitchen, an air fryer can be a great gadget to invest in. This one, which is currently more than 50% off, can be used to air fry, dehydrate, bake and roast foods. It has a digital display on the front with pre-set functions, so you can start cooking with the touch of a button.
Walmart sales
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
According to the brand, this bestselling cordless vacuum combines powerful suction with a self-cleaning brush, to effectively clean floors while preventing hair wrap.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Hoping to finally get in on the fitness tracker fad? You can grab Apple’s Series 3 smartwatch for $150 right now at Walmart. It can be used to track workouts, take calls, reply to texts, monitor heart rate and more.
Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair
In case you haven’t heard, bean bags are cool again. And this one is perfect for a dorm room or reading nook. It has a structured seat and back, so it seems like it would be more comfortable than your average bean bag.
Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun
After a long run or days where you spent multiple hours on your feet, give your muscles a massage with this handheld deep tissue massage gun. With 99 different speeds and styles to massage, your muscles will thank you.
ZENY Portable Bean Bag Game Set
Challenge friends and family members to a bean bag tournament and see who comes out victorious with this portable game set, now only $75.
Best Buy sales
Best Buy is currently having their Black Friday in July promotion through July 14, as well as deals on a ton of Back to School Deals — but you don’t have to be a student to take advantage of them.
JBL Tune 230NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, we suggest taking grabbing this deal on JBL’s In-Ear Earbuds. According to the brand, they have up to 40 hours of battery life and feature Active Noise Cancelling technology.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Tablet
With a high-resolution screen, powerful Dolby speakers and front and rear camera, this Lenovo Tab has nearly everything you could want from a tablet. It has 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, but also has a slot for a microSD card so you can always add more.
Ti-84 Graphing Calculator
For the student who has made their way into advanced math classes, time to drop some serious change on a calculator that can keep up. However, you don't have to break the bank with this one that is now $27 off at Best Buy.
Bed Bath and Beyond sales
Bed Bath and Beyond is hosting a "beyond big savings event" now through July 14, with up to 50% off home products.
Nestwell Linen Cotton 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
You can score an impressive 75 percent discount on this three-piece bedding set, which comes with a duvet cover and two standard pillow shams.
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
The dog days of summer are upon us, and finding ways to stay cool is essential. This fan from Dyson not only promises to help increase the airflow in your room (without using noisy blades), but is also said to purify the air and remove 99.9% of allergens and pollutants.
Our Table Stoneware Bakers Set (Set of 2)
Make delicious casserole, one-pan meals and more with these rectangular bakers. They're made to be oven-safe up to 400 degrees and can be put in the dishwasher.
J. Crew sales
During J. Crew's End-of-Season Sale, you can get up to an extra 70% off select sale styles when you use the code BIGGERSALE.
Tie-Neck Chambray Top
Use that code to get a discount on this chambray top, which feels like a stylish and breezy choice for summer.
Textured Squareneck One-Piece
Still searching for the perfect bathing suit for your upcoming vacation? Look no further than this one-piece. The square-neck suit is both stylish and sustainable, as it's crafted from plastic bottles, fabric scraps and old clothes.
CloudStretch High-Rise Sports Skirt
Sports skirts aren't just reserved for the gold course or tennis courts. This option, which is made from the brand's soft CloudStretch fabric can be worn almost anywhere.
Old Navy sales
Old Navy is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable fashion essentials for every season. And right now, Old Navy is offering 35 percent off certain items, no code needed.
Higher High-Waisted Cropped Flare Jeans
"The cut is exactly what I have been looking for," one reviewer wrote about these cropped jeans. "It is so flattering, high rise, cuts perfectly over my curves & just flares out at the bottom. Very classy. You can dress it up or down. I have done both. I've received compliments every time I've worn them."
Oversized Striped Boyfriend Shirt
Embrace the coastal grandmother trend with this classic oversized button-down shirt. It comes in regular, petite and tall sizes and four different colors.
More sales to shop
- Dermstore: Save an extra 10% off sale items by using code EXTRA10.
- Ulta: Ulta's Summer of Hair Love event runs through July 16. Don't miss your chance to save up to 50 percent on products from Pureology, It's a 10 and other top hair care brands.
- Overstock: Through today, you can get up to 70% off thousands of items at Overstock, including patio furniture, mattresses and rugs.
- Caraway: This week at Caraway, you can get an extra 10% off site-wide when you use the code CLEAN10.
- Nordstrom: While Nordstrom's long-awaited Anniversary Sale will open to all customers on July 15, select Nordy Club cardmembers can start shopping the deals today.
- Baublebar: You can score 20% off all bracelets with the code TWENTY.
