We found the perfect bra — and it's available for 40% off during Prime Day

I'll be the first to admit that finding a stylish and comfortable bra isn't always easy. So, when I heard about True & Co., an intimates brand that's won the hearts of shoppers for its comfortable, stylish bras, I decided it was worth exploring.

I recently tested a few items from the collection and totally understand why it's causing such a stir. Each of the True & Co. bras I tested were insanely soft, comfortable and lightweight. But there was certainly one style that stood out for me and that was the True Body Lift Triangle Bra.

If you too are in the market for a bra that offers all-day comfort, you're in luck — True & Co.'s True Body Lift Triangle Bras are currently 40% off as part of Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, and you only have a few hours left to grab them at this amazing price.

The adjustable pull-on style is incredibly supportive, and I particularly enjoy the fact that it's underwire-free. All the more reason to take advantage of this True & Co. bra Prime Day deal and stock up on more — for under $45 each.

Prime Day deals on True & Co. bras

According to the brand, the microfiber fabric that makes up this convertible bra is the softest in their entire collection. It's designed to appear invisible underneath clothing since it's made without elastic or bulky seams.

This scoop neck bra could rival the comfiest one you own right now. It's wirefree, made from the brand's smoothest fabric and will even keep its shape and stretch long-term, according to True & Co. Now you can grab it on sale for 30% off.

If you prefer a V-neck style, this True & Co. bra features it in the front and the back. It's available in 26 colors, all of which are machine-washable and free of wires.

A Prime Day Exclusive Deal is knocking the price down on this bra down to less than $45. It features a smoothing double-ply back, adjustable straps and microfiber-lined foam cups to add shape.

I actually forgot I was wearing it

Wearing a bra can be a real chore when you come across one that constantly digs into your shoulders or one that has the underwire from hell. But the craziest thing happened while I was testing the True Body Lift Triangle Bra: I actually forgot I was wearing it.

Once I adjusted the straps to the perfect spot, I went about my day and was blissfully unaware that I had a bra on. It's so soft and fits like a glove without feeling tight or cumbersome at all. My only critique would be the bra's removable pads, but that's a bit of a personal preference since I'm used to built-in cups.

Are True & Co. bras good?

It's strong enough to last through workouts

I put my new bra to the test while doing a range of workouts — stationary biking, ab work and dancing — and it passed with flying colors on each occasion. It offered plenty of support without feeling bulky or leaving me sweaty, which is quite a feat if you ask me.

The flexible size makes it easy to find the right fit

Bra sizes are supposed to be universal, but I always end up wearing different sizes in different brands. Luckily, the True & Co. bras took the guesswork out of finding the perfect fit with flexible sizes ranging from XS to XL. Each letter corresponds to a range of sizes — for instance, a medium works perfectly for sizes 34C-D and 36A-B in a standard cup (34DDD and 34DD in a full cup) — so you don't have to worry about buyer's remorse if you're ordering online, especially when you're scoring a 40% discount on Amazon Prime Day.

The pull-on design is ideal for lazy days

Putting a bra on and closing the clasps from behind takes a certain amount of skill, but it's something most of us do without thinking twice. Still, it can be a pain. So, when I realized this True & Co. bra has no closure — it just pulls on — I was excited for the opportunity to just toss it on and go about my day. Sure, it only saves me about 30 seconds in my morning routine, but every second counts on busy days!

It comes in a range of colors

Every bra collection needs a few basic colors like nude and black, and True & Co. certainly has those bases covered. But the brand also offers its Body Lift bra (and other styles) in vibrant colors like Beet Red and Retro Pink. And these days, it's the little things — like a fun pop of color — that put a smile on my face.

It's worth every penny

This bra is, admittedly, a bit of an investment. But during Amazon's two-day shopping event, I can score one (or, let's be honest, two or three) for less than $40. I'm just excited to have finally found a bra that matches my new relaxed approach to my wardrobe.

Prime Day deals on Calvin Klein bras

Save $20 on this Calvin Klein T-Shirt bra that's designed to offer a perfect fit thanks to adjustable shoulder straps and memory foam cups — which mold to the body and create a "personalized" lift, according to the brand.

According to the brand, this is their bestselling bra, with almost 22,000 Amazon reviews. "This is the most comfortable bralette in the world," said one verified reviewer. You can score up to 34% off on this lightly lined bralette.

Save big — up to 63% off big — with this "iconic" triangle-shaped bralette. It's made from spun cotton and one reviewer said it's "the most comfortable bra I own."

This demi-cup, underwired bra features convertible straps for your style preference. It's the perfect everyday bra, says the brand, and it's currently 33% off.

According to the brand, this seamless bralette is super soft with 77 percent nylon and has "just enough" support. You won't even feel like you're wearing a bra.

Other Prime Day deals on bras

Made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, the brand says this bra will give you "the comfort you deserve." Right now, you can grab this Vanity Fair bra at 55% off.

This padded sports bra is 62% off this Prime Day and comes in a variety of colors and styles. You'll have medium to high support while lounging or doing your favorite workouts, from yoga to running.

If you're looking for something with full coverage, this bra offers great support. One verified reviewer wrote, "it’s supportive and stretchy so it molds to you. Holds up well to the wash and the band hasn't stretched out from use since I first put it on."

Fitness gurus should jump on this special Prime Day deal — 30% off this Amazon's Choice sports bra. The brand says it's supportive enough for low-, medium- or high-impact activities. It's made with moisture-wicking material and removable pads for a more customized fit.

Right now, you can shop this Maidenform bra for 55% off during Amazon Prime Day. With over 11,000 five-star ratings, customers seem to love it. "I have never in my life found a bra that is actually one I don’t want to rip off as soon as I walk through my front door," said one shopper. "This bra is amazing. I just love it."

A comfortable bra can be hard to find, but this option from Warner's checks all the boxes. It features extra-side coverage for peace of mind, side-smoothing panels for a sleek appearance under clothes and front-adjustable straps to form to your body.

For those who prefer full-coverage, Bali has your answer. This wireless option boasts smart sizes that "fit to you" as well as two-ply sides that the brand says is shaping and supportive. If that wasn't enough, the fabric is designed with ComfortFlex four-way stretch to customize your fit even more.

The brand also offers a convertible underwire option that is said to feel lightweight while also keeping you in place. The bra also features angled seams, mesh insets, and adjustable backstraps.

